Court Fines Trader GH¢480 After Pouring Hot Water On Neighbour

The Winneba District Magistrate Court has sentenced a 22-year-old woman to pay a fine of GH¢480 for pouring hot water on her neighbour.

Mabel Eshun, also known as Esi, a trader, pleaded guilty to which the court, presided over by Mr Isaac Ohenebaa-Kuffour, sentenced her on her plea. She will in default serve six months in prison.

The court also ordered her to pay a compensation of GH¢400 to the victim.

The Prosecutor, Police Detective Inspector Mr Peter Agbelie, narrating the facts of the case said the complainant of the case is one Madam Adjoa Kwansimah, who resides in the same house as the accused person at Abasareba, a suburb of Winneba.

He said the complainant is a distant relative of the accused and for some time now the complaint and the accused, Esi, have not been on good terms.

On September 12, while in the house, the accused, without any provocation, mentioned that the complaint is a dirty woman and spat in her direction.

Inspector Agbelie said in the evening of the same day; the complainant was narrating what had transpired between herself and Esi to her younger sister, Mame Ekua.

Immediately the accused heard the conversation, she became peeved, rushed for hot water which was still on fire at the time, and poured it on the complainant and went into hiding after the act.

He said the complainant sustained multiples burns on her face, chest, breast, stomach and left arm.

Madam Adjoa Kwansimah rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint with DOVVSU, and a medical form was issued to her to seek medical attention.

On 15th October 2018 Mabel Eshun, the accused, was arrested at her hideout and she admitted the offence in a caution statement.