Gov’t recruits 2,700 more Extension Officers, distributes 3,000 motor-bikes to officers

Government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture is recruiting additional 2,700 Extension Officers to provide extension services to farmers across the country, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture has announced.

He said Ghana had less than 1,600 Agric Extension Officers countrywide as at January 2017, a situation which did not augur well for any effective farming, especially for small-holder farmers who badly need the assistance of these officers in their farming businesses.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto was speaking in Sunyani during the presentation of 94 motor-bikes to some newly recruited Extension Officers posted to various towns in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The 94 motor-bikes are part of 3,000 motor-bikes being distributed nationwide to Agric Extension Officers under the government’s flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs campaign; and meant to ensure periodic interaction between the officers and farmers.

Already, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture under the abled leadership of the sector Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has distributed 216 brand new vehicles to Agric Extension Directors across the country to enhance their work.

All these form part of efforts by the Akufo-Addo led government to revamp and transform the agricultural sector and make it attractive to people, especially the youth.

“We are building from the scratch. Use these motor bikes effectively to support the small-holder farmers in the Brong Ahafo region”, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto told the Extension Officers.

He explained that small-holder farmers are at the centre of the Planting for Food and Jobs campaign and so every effort should be made to protect their work.

“The strategy is to focus on small-holders who contribute about 90% of our farm produce….” the Minister said.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister-designate, Evans Opoku-Boubie, was very grateful to the Ministry of Agriculture for being proactive and facilitating the smooth implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

“I can assure you that the motor-bikes would be put to very productive use for the advancement of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme in the region…” adding that the region has been “very active in the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

Mr. Opoku-Boubie further said Ghana’s “agricultural sector is now on the right track and I am confident that the years ahead will see a higher level of production than what we are currently witnessing.”

“I am also happy to report that no field has been destroyed in 2018 in connection with the Fall Army worm infestation” and attributed this to awareness creation and other outreach programmes by MOFA officers in the region.

The Minister of Agriculture later inspected work on a 1000 metric tons capacity grain warehouse in Sunyani.

The Minister disclosed that his ministry was funding the construction of 30 of such warehouses while the Ministry of Special Development was also funding the construction of 50 warehouses across the country.

He said this would translate into 80,000 metric tons capacity after their construction.

Together with Mr. George Boahen Oduro, Deputy Minister of Agriculture in-charge of Horticulture and also the MP for New Edubiase; and other officials, the Agric Minister also held separate meetings with staff of the ministry and Municipal and District Chief Executives in Sunyani. ([email protected])