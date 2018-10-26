USAG Commends Gov't For Dissolving KNUST Governing Council; Calls For The Inclusion Of TEWU And UTAG Reps

The leadership of the University Students' Association of Ghana avails itself this opportunity to present a warm compliment to the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

USAG on September 11, 2018 condemned the previous brutality on students by the security personnel and we were expecting management to resolve that but they never did. Even with the conversion of University and Unity Hall into Mix Hall as the remote cause of this demonstration, USAG wrote letter to the management of KNUST and we had the opportunity to meet the Dean of students, but we were told we are late for deliberations on the issue. These deliberate negligence resulted in a situation which seemingly escalated but could've been prevented if the right deliberations were made.

Despite the challenging circumstances and cost incurred by virtue of limited leadership, we would like to commend the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Education for instituting an Interim Governing Council and dissolving the University council of KNUST. However, for effective stakeholder participation, we call on Government to include University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) representatives on the Interim Governing Council. We as well urge the council to successfully address the notable challenges which led to this unwanted situation as soon as possible.

In the light of these events, we admonish the students and leadership of KNUST to remain calm and focused, as they await a more improved administration pursuant to the instituting of an Interim Governing Council.

Signed

OPPONG KESSIE ALBERT

(USAG PRESIDENT)

0206196956

DOMFEH EMMANUEL

(USAG PRESS AND INFO. SECRETARY)

0249688918