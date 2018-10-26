Court Remands Business Man For Assaulting Policeman

The man standing trial in Bolgatanga for allegedly brutalising a police officer on duty was, on Thursday, remanded into prison custody when he made his second appearance at the Bolgatanga Magistrate Court.

Jonathan Atua allegedly beat up General Corporal Lawrence Partey stationed at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service in Bolgatanga on 19th October, this year.

He was subsequently arrested on Friday October 19, and granted police inquiry bail on Sunday. He made his first appearance in court on Monday and was remanded into Navrongo Prison custody to reappear on October 25.

Charged with the offense of causing harm to a public officer, he pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the court, presided over by his Lordship Osman Abdul-Hackeem, looking very remorseful.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Daniel Opoku prayed the court not to grant the accused person bail because the victim, Mr. Partey, had been referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment, and not until his condition was better, granting bail to the accused was not appropriate.

Counsel for the accused person, Anthony Namoo, was represented in court by another lawyer, Richard Azadabra.

Though he tried hard to convince the court to grant his client bail, Mr. Azadabra was not successful, as the judge accepted the plea of the prosecutor.

Before remanding the accused person, His Lordship Abdul-Hackeem said the charge of assaulting a police officer in uniform was a grave one, and cautioned the public to desist from such acts.

Mr. Atua is expected to appear in court on Monday, October 29, 2018. His fate is largely dependent on the recovery rate of the victim.