President Akufo-Addo Speaks Against Terrorism

President Akufo-Addo says conflict, instability, violent extremism and terrorism constitute major threats to the very survival of the African peoples.

According to him, the African continent can never develop if there is no peace and stability.

“Efforts at integration of the continent will be negatively affected if African countries continue to battle with the human security challenges, which confront their peoples. No country would want to integrate with another whose house is on fire”, he said.

The President also believes it is critical that we promote and develop, on the continent, a system and culture of accountable governance free of corruption and respect for the rule of law.

Such a system, the President explained, includes building strong institutions of state, such as well-resourced Parliaments and Judiciaries, efficient law enforcement agencies and effective security forces that see their responsibilities and allegiances to the wider public interest, not just to the conveniences of the governments of the day.

President Akufo-Addo said this in Accra yesterday, when he addressed a High-Level African Union Retreat on; “Promotion of Peace, Security and Stability in Africa.”

Expressing his passion for the youth, President Akufo-Addo told the Retreat that leaders on the continent are required to pay urgent attention to the bubbling volcano -the army of young unemployed.

Citing a World Bank's report, he noted that, in 40 African countries, over 50% of the population is under the age of 20.

“We must create opportunities and jobs for our youth, or they risk becoming instruments of instability or targets of recruitment by terrorists,” he remarked.

The Commissioner, Peace and Security of the AU Commission, Ambassador SmaÏl Chergui on his part indicated that the gathering comes at a time when efforts are being put to test by the erosion of multilateralism, the ever-changing global political landscape and emerging threats to peace and security, such as climate change and rapid urbanisation.

“In addition, but no less important, this retreat has also promoted alternative perspectives on conflict resolution and peace-making, with a particular attention to second and third track mediation efforts by involving a large number of sub-national actors, from grassroots community-based organisations to religious and traditional authorities.”