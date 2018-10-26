Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP supports Ghana Education Service with GHC50,000

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region, Mr. George Mireku Duker has donated motorbikes and ICT tools valued at 50,000 Ghana Cedis to Ghana Education Service in the area to improve their services.

The donation forms part of his campaign pledge to support and improve effective teaching and learning in the schools of his Constituency.

Mr. Duker donated four brand new HAQJIN motorbikes to be distributed to the Circuit Supervisors in the rural communities to aid in their efficient monitoring and evaluation tasks for the betterment of educational development in the Municipality.

He also donated three brand new HP desktop computers with accessories and a projector to the Education Service to help in their office and workshop activities.

Speaking at a colourful ceremony held at the Assembly Hall of the Municipality on Thursday, October 25, 2018, the NPP's Lawmaker, Mr. Mireku Duker reaffirmed the vision of the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for making education in this country a greater priority.

He admonished the gathering that his office will continue to liaise with the Municipal Assembly to further ameliorate the various challenges facing education within the area.

Touching on some challenges facing the Municipal Education Directorate, Mr. Mireku Duker assured the gathering that his office will support the organization of the Annual Municipal Sporting Activities to help the talented players at various schools in the Municipality.

He also assured the gathering to support the Mock Examinations to be written more than once in order to prepare the Junior High School students towards the BECE to pass very well and enable them to enjoy the unprecedented generational Free SHS program.

"I will support the Municipal Education Office to organize more than OK one Mock Exams for our young ones at the JHS to prepare very well and pass well to enjoy the unprecedented generational Free SHS policy", he assured.

Mr. Duker urged them to manage the items with care and make sure the items last longer.

He therefore urged parents to instil discipline in their children.

He also appealed to the parents to pay keen attention to their kids and stop them from patronizing nightclubs for entertainment to bring their educational career to an end.

Mr. Mireku Duker's Message To The Students And Staff

He said the support shows his total commitment towards ensuring that students in his Constituency are supported at every stage of the educational ladder to realize their potential

He, therefore, advised the students to take their studies seriously since they are the future leaders of the nation.

He also urged them to respect their teachers and their parents and added that the students to refrain from any act which is likely to destroy their future.

Mr. Duker used the occasion to encourage the teaching staff to work hard and also urged them to work with patience, humility and selfless in other to upbringing the children to become good future leaders.

He applauded Non-Teaching Staff for excellent work they have been doing to improve educational performance in the Municipality

The MP in his closing remarks made it clear that, his office is open at all times to the Education Service to bring forth their challenges.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Municipal Education Directorate, the Education Director, Mr. Alex Duah expressed his profound appreciation to the MP for the kind gesture and asked God to strengthening him.

He, therefore, promised to handle the items given with care to achieve it intended purposes.

He also used the occasion to appeal to the MP do more for the Directorate to reduce some of the challenges facing them.

As one of the MPs who visit their constituents almost every weekend, the MP is credited for being very serious on education and training of the youth which is evident in so many ways.

The MP has therefore launched Apprenticeship Fund within his first 100 days as MP and currently training over 200 youth.

He also secured over 800 Scholarships which is supporting a lot of students within his Constituency at all cycles of education in Ghana among others.

Moreover, the gathering expressed their profound gratitude to the Mr. Mireku Duker for the donations.

They said "We thank God for having such a visionary and a hardworking MP".

The students who were at the gathering, displayed culture dance to entertain the MP and his entourage.

The MP was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Hon. Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, some staff of the Assembly, some staff of the MP's office, some religious and youth leaders, some NPP Constituency Executives, the media among others.

Source: Daniel Kaku