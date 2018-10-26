NPA Boss Takes “Door-to-Door” LPG Campaign to Eastern Region

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli, has inspected the gas facilities of Eastern Premier hotel, restaurants and other hotels in the Eastern Region to ascertain their level of compliance.

Since the atomic gas explosion last year, the NPA has stepped up its public education on responsibile use of petroleum products, especially gas, and has visited several eateries across the country, where operators and customers have schooled on how to operate cylinders.

Speaking to journalists in the Eastern Region, Mr Tampuli said the NPA is committed to working with stakeholders in the downstream industry to raise operational standards.

He therefore appealed to the journalists to use their medium to educate the public about the dangers of misusing gas products.

Hassan Tampuli called on LPG consuming public to adhere to existing safety protocols to avoid gas explosions.

On recent fuel price increases, the NPA boss intimated that the prices are increased by the market players (OMCs) and not the NPA, as perceived by many.

Mr Tampuli said they have always ensured that the OMCs do not set the prices unreasonably to create hardship on the people.

He assured Ghanaians that the next pricing window will bring some relief to many for economic activities to thrive profitably.

Mr. Tampuli renewed the committed of government of ensuring that policies that will ease the burden from the population are implemented.