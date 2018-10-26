Headmaster Threatened Raped Girl

It has emerged that the headmaster of Cape Three Point Catholic Primary School in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old pupil of the school, threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about the incident.

The headmaster, Charles Cromwell, believed to be in his early 50s is on the run after allegedly defiling the 12-year-old pupil. The police in the municipality are therefore searching for him.

The incident reportedly happened on Monday, October 22, 2018.

The suspect was said to have lured the pupil to his house after school last Monday and defiled her several times after which he gave the victim GH¢ 5.00.

The alleged act of the headmaster was exposed after two colleagues of the victim in the same school, who claimed they saw the headmaster defiling the innocent girl through a window, raised the alarm.

Speaking on Takoradi-based Connect FM, the two colleagues remarked: “We spotted the girl heading towards the headmaster's house so we questioned her and she told us the headmaster had asked her to go to his house”.

They told Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson host of the programme that “we clandestinely followed the girl till she entered the headmaster's room”.

“We peeped through the window and witnessed all the action before we raised the alarm,” the pupils revealed.

They indicated that a report was lodged with the police later in the evening but when they went to arrest the suspect on Tuesday morning he had bolted from the house.

The victim had since been issued with medical forms to go for examination while the police had intensified search for the headmaster.

Police

According to the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, on Tuesday, at about 9am, the mother of the victim, one Maame Amba, went to the Dixcove Police Station together with her daughter to report the case.

The mother told the police that her daughter was defiled last Monday afternoon by one Charles Cromwell, the head teacher of Cape Three Point Basic School.

DSP Olivia Adiku mentioned that the head teacher allegedly lured the victim by asking her to carry his books to his bedroom.

She pointed out that the suspect gave cash of GH¢ 5.00 to appease the victim after the act and threatened to kill her if she divulged any information about the act to any person.

“Suspect is currently on the run while the victim is yet to submit the endorsed medical form to the police”, she added.