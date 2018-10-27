Prampram Chieftaincy Dispute To Be Resolved By House Of Chiefs

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC) is scheduled to give a ruling on the Prampram chieftaincy dispute next Tuesday to determine the rightful successor to the Prampram Paramount Stool.

This is expected to bring an end to the long-standing dispute in the area in the interest of peace and development.

Immediately after the death of the late Paramount Chief, Nene Tetteh Djan III, there were several attempts by some people to install a new chief which resulted in disagreement.

It was alleged that Parker Kwaku had been installed as paramount chief of Prampram. This resulted in misunderstanding which led to the absence of the Anor We Royal Family when Parker Kwaku was allegedly installed as the paramount chief of Prampram.

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs was then petitioned by the family to investigate the alleged installation of Parker Kwaku as paramount chief. The ministry then wrote to the GARHC demanding for facts on Parker Kwaku's installation.

In a letter signed by the registrar of the GARHC, Nathan Danquah, the Mankralo who plays a key role in the installation of paramount chiefs at Prampram was out of the country and for that matter whoever performed that duty was not clothed with the authority to do so.

It stated that the process for the installation of paramount chiefs at Prampram involves the candidate satisfying all royal and customary requirements and being nominated and selected by the three prevailing gates of Prampram on a rotational basis.

The candidate after the selection is presented to the Dzaase made up of nine family heads who are the main kingmakers for the confirmation of the candidate.

It continued that the candidate is then presented to the Mankralo who together with elders of the Kle and the chief priest would then put the symbol of authority around the neck of the preferred candidate.

The Mankralo would then present the candidate back to the Dzaase and the Prampram Stool Father for 'confinement'.

Meanwhile, the people of Prampram are waiting for the ruling.