Immigration Boss Hosts Assin Chiefs

A delegation from the Welcomes Effutuakwa Traditional Area in the Central Region, led by the Krontihene of Effutuakwa, Nana Kyeremantten Krampa II, has paid a courtesy call on the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, at the headquarters of the Service in Accra.

The visit which was at the behest of the CGI afforded both parties the opportunity to deliberate on issues of mutual concern including the encroachment of the land belonging to the Immigration Service Academy and Training School (ISATS) by some natives of Assin Fosu.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi expressed his displeasure at persons who had encroached on the land of ISATS and called on the chiefs to stop such persons. This, he said, was observed when he visited ISATS to inspect ongoing projects.

He, however, appealed to the chiefs to make available to the Service for acquisition lands that were within the enclave of ISATS. “This will really help in the expansion of facilities at both schools and also create a buffer zone between the school and the adjoining community,” he added.

On their part, the chiefs concurred with the observation made by the CGI and assured him of discontinuing and halting encroachment on the said property. The chiefs, on the other hand, noted that a determination could only be made on the adjoining lands after the land had been surveyed.

Accompanying the chiefs was the Municipal Chief Executive of Assin Central, Nicholas Fiifi Baako, who gave his full support to the request made by the Service to acquire the adjoining lands to enable it make the area a security zone.

A committee was formed to liaise with the chiefs and the MCE to work out modalities in acquiring the adjoining lands and the necessary compensation paid by the Service.

The CGI gave the committee two months to submit their report. The committee is headed by Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI) in charge of Legal Research and Monitoring, Madam Baaba Asare.

Present at the meeting were the DCGI in charge of Finance and Administration, Mrs. Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh and DCGI in charge of Operations and Command Post, Mr. Laud Akwasi Affrifah.