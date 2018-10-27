Ho Dual Carriageway Works In Progress

After two years of completely halting the dual carriage road project from Sokode to Ho in the Volta Region, work has resumed.

This was made possible after government had finally settled debts owed the contractor and made advance payments to ensure work continues uninterrupted.

The 10.5-kilometre road, which was started by the erstwhile NDC government two months to the 2016 elections, stalled after the elections. Contractors said certificates raised for the first three months of work were not paid, for which reason they went on break. Many projects, particularly those initiated in the run-up to the 2016 elections, suffered similar fate as funding became a challenge.

Coincidentally, the current NPP government ordered for a review of all projects across the country after they came to office in 2017. The review among other things was to ensure value for money, raise adequate funding, prioritize and ensure faster completion rate.

After two years of break, the Sokode to Ho dual carriage road, which is expected to give travellers a 'smooth welcome' to the Volta regional capital stretches from Sokode-Gbogama to Ho-Civic Centre at an estimated cost of GH¢ 126.

The project which is to be executed by China Railway No. 5 Engineering Company is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The Roads and Highways Minister and Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, announced the resumption of work after briefly inspecting the road and having a discussion with the contractors in Ho this week.

Payment

He said a reasonable amount has been paid to the contractor to resume work immediately adding that the government is committed to ensuring the work is completed as scheduled.

Out of GH¢18.5 worth of work done, government has paid GH¢15 million. Another GH¢11.5 was paid for earlier jobs done including pavement of some key areas at the regional administration area in Ho. An additional GH¢13 will soon be paid to ensure quality and avoid interruption of the work.

More so, compensation for persons whose property will be affected by the project will be promptly sorted, he declared.

Warning

The minister bemoaned the situation where projects would be initiated without funding, leading to variations that increase the cost and duration of the project. He said: “I will not condone such behaviours in my time”.

Mr. Amoako-Atta cautioned contractors against shoddy work adding that President Akufo-Addo abhors it as he considers roads as an accelerator of development.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, gave an assurance to ensure constant supervision and monitoring in the interest of quality and timely completion of the project.

The two ministers promised that the Eastern Corridor road was next on the agenda.