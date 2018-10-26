Over 50 Kumasi Central Market Shops Burnt

The Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region has once again witnessed another fire disaster with over fifty stores completely razed down, leaving the shop owners devastated.

A number of items running into hundreds of thousands of Ghana Cedis were also burnt into ashes.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) did their best to bring the fire under control, thereby preventing it from spreading to the nearby shops.

There was no casualty, but items destroyed in the shops included clothes, electrical gadgets, bags of rice, suiting materials, sewing machines, grinding mills, cash, among others.

According to one of the victims Mary Osei was surprise that the Bible in her store was not torched though every item was consumed by the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started around mid-night and raged on for a while before fire personnel from the Manhyia Fire Station came to put out the fire.

An eyewitness told OTECNEWS’ Agya Sam that they saw smoke coming from one of the shops, but by the time they got closer it had turned into a raging fire.

A trader who could not control her tears on seeing her wares go up in flames, told the otecnews that she took delivery of goods three days ago and kept them in her shop which has been gutted by fire.

Another rice seller said she could not retrieve any of her goods and pleaded with the authorities to assist the victims with some money to restart their businesses.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.