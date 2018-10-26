Adeti-Phobia Grips NPP Government

Major-General Sampson Kudjo Adeti in a hand shake with former President Mahama

The appointment of Major-General Sampson Kudjo Adeti ( rtd) as the Security Coordinator of the John Dramani Mahama 2020 campaign has sent shivers down the spine of the NPP and the entire government hierarchy, compelling them to resort to the use of subterfuge and defamation in a bid to tarnish his image.

Thus, soon after he was appointed by the former President, the government through its propaganda outlet, the Daily Guide newspaper, began publishing lies about him.

Investigations conducted by the Daily Post revealed that immediately the NPP took over power on January 7, 2017, it set out to intimidate and harass the Major-General who had distinguished himself in the Ghana Armed Forced. He was ordered to compulsorily go on leave on 10th February, 2017, a leave he never returned from as the NPP government later released him from the Ghana Armed Forces.

Major General Adeti had five (5) years more to serve his country but the NPP government through its vindictive practice, chased him out of office.

Despite all the bad treatment being meted out to him by the NPP government, Adeti never went public; he accepted his predicament in good faith. Many serving officers of the GAF who this paper talked to say they are therefore surprising that the government, after hearing of his new appointment as the Security Coordinator of the John Mahama 2020 Campaign still want to tarnish his hard won reputation through the Daily Guide newspaper.

Information available to this paper indicates that a Brigadier General currently in the GAF is the brain behind the fabricated stories against his colleague. Interestingly, the Brigadier General is reported to have brought shame to the Ghana Army recently.

The Daily Guide last week reported that Major General Adeti had been "sacked from the military barracks after turning the place into an NDC campaign ground where party activities were held".

But, the Daily Post can authoritatively state that the allegation is the figment of imagination of the newspaper and their sponsors. This is because it is on record that Major General Adeti has never hosted any party activity at the barracks to warrant any sacking. As a retired officer, he voluntarily packed out of the barracks in June, 2018, long before the end of his terminal leave in August this year. In any case, military regulations allow for additional minimum of three (3) months stay in the barracks after Terminal Leave. The mischief or ignorance of the Daily Guide reporter is obvious and unfortunate.

It has also been confirmed to this paper by officers of the GAF that apart from occasional day-time visits, Gen Adeti did not sleep in Burma Camp several months before his current appointment as the Security Coordinator of the John Mahama 2020 campaign. Therefore, any allusions that he was "sacked" from Burma Camp could only be an act of mischief.

Unlike the current Advisor to the National Security Coordinator, Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere, who retired from the Service in 2009, after attaining the compulsory retiring age of 60 but stayed at the barracks till 2011, Major General Adeti, moved out before he was even told to do so. But the government would not budge and is still defaming him through the media.

In their attempt to further tarnish his image, the Daily Guide newspaper reported that Major General Adeti was involved in a stealing of a pickup vehicle belonging to the military high command donated by the Bank of Ghana in 2014. It has been confirmed by sources at Southern Command that the pickup vehicle has been in possession of the HQ Southern Command of the Ghana Army since 2016. The substantive matter was, apparently, due to inadequate communication between senior officers during the handing/taking over process in 2016 which was rectified even before recent Daily Guide mischief and lies even after the issue was investigated and Major General Adeti was duly cleared of any wrong doing. The investigative committee discovered that the car in question was being used for military service and not his personal use as earlier alleged.

Additional information has also been obtained which reveals that Major General Adeti has always been subjected to some form of intimidation and harassment anytime the NPP is in government.

For instance, in August 2008, through similar inferior tactics, there was an attempt to set him up by making him carry a weapon from Lebanon to Ghana for the CDS and the Commandant of the Military Academy. He was to be arrested on arrival in Ghana and accused of planning to overthrow the govt.

On his arrival in Ghana on August 31, 2008, thinking that he was carrying the weapon he was ordered to receive and deliver, he was detained, questioned and searched by a team of BNI, CID and Defence Intelligence Operatives. Fortunately and to the embarrassment of the Military High Command, the plan to arrest the officer for bringing in weapon illegally could not materialize because he did not carry out the order to bring the weapon to Ghana. No case could therefore be established against him.

Until his retirement, after nearly 37 years of dedicated and professional service to Ghana, Major General Adeti had served in various important Command and Staff positions in the Ghana Armed Forces, including Instructor in training institutions.

From 2013 to 2016, he was the General Officer Commanding the Southern Command of the Ghana Army and Chief of Staff, a Member of the Military High Command of the Ghana Armed Forces from January 2016 till he was compulsorily retired by the NPP government on 10th February 2017.

Major General Adeti also has impeccable academic qualifications as well as a sterling record of military service. Several senior officers, men and women this paper spoke to also indicated that he is highly principled, loyal, dedicated and an astute professional.

