National Youth Authhority Backs Dissolution Of KNUST Governing Council

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has commended government for dissolving the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The NYA said the decision signifies government's commitment towards the “education of young people in the country.”

Government announced the dissolution in a statement, clarifying that the Council had been replaced with a new 7-member interim Council.

The dissolution followed meetings between the government, university management and other stakeholders over the recent violent protest by students that has led to a closure of the school.

The government said the interim council will be chaired by the Paramount Chief of Bompata Traditional Area, Nana Effa Apenteng for the 3-month period it has been given to serve.

The interim council is also expected to expedite work on the reopening of the university within fourteen days.

The government's statement in justifying the need for the governing council said the council was “not in a position to review its own processes and decisions affecting the student body to guarantee peace.”

The NYA in a statement expressed the hope that the Council will “institute measures that will anticipate, prevent and respond more nimbly to the root causes of the incident that led to the unfortunate closure of the university.”

The NYA also admonished students of KNUST and all students in Ghana to “use dialogue as the best approach to resolving misunderstandings and conflicts with authorities rather than resorting to violence and causing destruction to properties.”

Below is a statement from NYA

NATIONAL YOUTH AUTHORITY COMMENDS GOVERNMENT FOR DISSOLVING THE GOVERNING COUNCIL OF THE KWAME NKRUMAH UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (KNUST)

25th October, 2018

For Immediate Release

The National Youth Authority commends Government for the swift action taken to dissolve the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). The action taken by Government since the disturbances began on the KNUST campus clearly depicts a government that takes the education of young people of this country seriously.

The National Youth Authority welcomes government's formation of a seven-member Interim Management Committee chaired by the highly respected Paramount Chief of the Bompata Traditional Area, Nana EffahApenteng. As the mandated government agency for youth development in Ghana, it is our considered opinion that the Interim Management Committee will institute measures that will anticipate, prevent and respond more nimbly to the root causes of the incidence that led to the unfortunate closure of the university.

The National Youth Authority further admonishes students of KNUST and all students in Ghana to at all material times use dialogue as the best approach to resolving misunderstandings and conflictswith authorities rather than resorting to violence and causing destruction to properties.

The Authority will continue to closely monitor events particularly on the KNUST campus and shall avail its good offices in ensuring the coherence, synergy and collective effectiveness of the relations between students and university management.

…SIGNED….

Emmanuel Sin-nyetAsigri

Chief Executive Officer