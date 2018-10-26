Industrial Mindset Missing In Africa

The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Senyo Hosi, is advocating for a collective change in mindset on the continent with regards to the utilisation of the continent’s resources.

According to him, the only way the continent can begin to achieve its true potential is by adopting an industrial attitude.

In his speech at the African Development & Investment Convention (ADIC), Mr Hosi stated that population growth and increased access to information through social media had led to a rise in unemployment figures and some level of discontent among African youth about their current situation.

Mr. Hosi, who spoke on ‘Africa Rising, Lacing Politics, Industry and True Partnership in Policy for Development’ added that unless the key players on the continent are able to ensure greater focus on production, Africa might face more challenges.

“ With 12 million youth joining the African workforce each year, the maintenance of the status quo is a catastrophe in waiting. Social media and the internet have exposed our youth to a definition of a better world and a better lifestyle. They can see the progress and productivity of other youth (in Singapore, Silicon Valley, Zurich and many more). Keeping our youth unproductive, uncompetitive and idle at this scale is dangerous and a time bomb. It is a recipe for immense social tensions capable of reversing many of the gains we have made in recent decades..” “Our economic partnerships must be revised from the extractive mentality to an industrial one where FDIs focus on optimising the value chain from Africa's enormous natural resources, agrarian output and growing demand.”

Senyo Hosi also called for greater involvement of the continent’s youth in its industrial agenda.

According to him, the capacities and capabilities of the youth were being underutilised while many of them were being left out completely.

“To change this narrative, Africa must industrialize by optimizing the value of its natural resources and agrarian output. It must structurally transform its economies from a primitive primary production model to a secondary and tertiary production model.” “Africa's youth must be put to constructive work. It makes no sense to them that amidst all the resources in Africa, they should be unable to realise their aspirations.”

Senyo Hosi was one of a host of top African personalities and business leaders billed to speak at the ADIC.

The Convention is currently ongoing in the Swiss capital, Zurich from October 25-26 under the theme “Investment, Trade and Development.”

The annual event is a one-stop-shop and access point for entering the African market.

It is devoted exclusively to promoting Africa as an investment and trade hub through public-private partnerships, project-investor matching, and showcasing of bankable projects across all sectors.

The Convention has also attracted investors, decision makers including head of states, development finance institutions, funding institutions, researchers, thought leaders, regulatory bodies and entrepreneurs across the globe.

Other notable persons set to speak at the convention include the President of the Word Communication Forum Association in Switzerland, Yana Dubeykovskaya; the President of Leadership Success International USA., South Africa, Dr. Felicia Mabuza-Suttle; Prof. P. L. O. Lumumba and former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.

ADIC is also the platform for networking among like-minded individuals, and a forum discussing investment, development and governance practice in Africa.

Senyo Hosi on Citi TVs The Point of View

About Senyo Hosi

Mr. Hosi is the first Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors.

He is a finance and economic policy analyst with management experience across varying industries including downstream petroleum, industry advocacy, public policy development, finance, logistics and commodity trading.

He holds an MBA in Finance and an MA in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana.

He has been instrumental in the development and implementation of major policies in the Ghanaian energy sector, notably, the deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector, low sulphur fuel and the conceptual development and rationalisation of the Energy Sector Levies Act, and its consequent debt management interventions.

He is an advisor to the Ministry of Energy and serves on various public and corporate boards including, the Ghana Highways Authority, the Private Enterprise Federation, Legacy Bonds Limited and NDK Capital Ltd.

Mr. Hosi was named Impact CEO of the year by the Africa Leadership Magazine in 2017 as well as the Oil and Gas Personality of the year by the Offshore Africa Magazine two years earlier.

He also picked up the honours for the Most Outstanding Oil and Gas Personality (downstream) of the year 2016 in the Oil and Gas Ghana Industry awards in 2016.