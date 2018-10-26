Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Faces Vetting Committee Today

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will face parliament's Appointments Committee today [Friday] to be vetted for his new portfolio.

Other government appointees also expected to be vetted are the Minister-designate of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison; and Ms Paulina Tangaba Abayage, Minister-designate for the Upper East Region.

The Appointments Committee will on Monday [October 29] meet with Evans Opoku Bobie, Minister-designate of the Brong Ahafo Region; Martin Oti Gyarko, Deputy Minister-designate of the Brong Ahafo Region; and Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, Deputy Minister-designate of the Eastern Region to vet them.

The vetting of the appointees comes after their appointment by Akufo-Addo to serve in new capacities after he reshuffled his government.

The list of the nominees from the Presidency was forwarded to the committee by the Speaker, Prof Mike Oquaye earlier last month.

Some of the appointees were made substantive ministers after previously serving as deputies, while others are individuals who previously did not hold any ministerial portfolio.

Today's vetting will start at 10am.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on August 9, 2018, reshuffled his appointees. While reassigning others, the president also brought some new faces on board.

In that reshuffle, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu was named as Minister for Energy.

Information Minister, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid was also moved to Zongo and Inner Cities Development, while the current sector Minister, Boniface Abubakar Saddique was re-assigned to the office of the Vice President.

The practice is that, ministers moved to other ministries do not require a second vetting, but deputy ministers elevated would have to go through that process.