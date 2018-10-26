Top 10 Promising Young Ghanaian Politicians

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is a politician, Lawyer and Entrepreneur. He started his basic education at St. Bernadette Soubirous School, Dansoman and continued to Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in Koforidua. He later pursued a bachelor's degree in Commerce at the University Of Cape Coast. Kojo started his career as a Treasury Analyst at British American Tobacco in 2006. He later moved on to Joy FM as a broadcast journalist hosting the Super Morning Show after the late Komla Dumor left. In 2014 he bowed out of broadcasting to establish a Private Equity Firm, West Brownstone Capital. He is currently the minister designate for Ministry of Information and is the Cabinet spokesperson on the Economy and the Member of Parliament for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency. He additionally serves as a member of the Finance and Constitutional committees of the 7th Parliament of Ghana and affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Honorable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was appointed Deputy Minister of Information in the Republic of Ghana at the age of 28. He is married to Nuhela Seidu and they have a daughter. He is currently a Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region of Ghana and immediate past Deputy Minister of Education. He was a member of the Committee for Joint Action (CJA) a pro-masses pressure group, an author and a prolific writer. He was also a member of the team that drafted his party’s youth policies in the NDC’s manifesto for the 2008 campaign. He had served as President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) from 2005 to 2006. In his foray in national politics, he was a member of the then candidate John Evans Atta Mills Campaign Communication Team and until his appointment as Deputy Minister for Information served on Government’s Transition Team. Samuel Awuku is a politician who served as Deputy Communications Director, National Youth Organiser and currently the National Organiser-elect of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He is also the Board Chairman of the National Youth Employment Agency (YEA). Sammi is the only son among four sisters and the last born of his parents. He was born and raised in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Sammi had his basic education at Nana Kwaku Boateng Experimental School. He continued his secondary education at St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast and later read Political Science and Psychology at the University of Ghana. While at the University of Ghana, Sammi was a member of the political community, contesting for the presidency of the Student Representative Council. From 2011 to 2013, he worked at the Communications Directorate of the New Patriotic Party, assisting then Director of Communications, Nana Akomea, before his election as National Youth Organiser in April 2014. As National Youth Organiser, Sammi played a vital role in mobilizing the youth leading to NPP's victory in the 2016 Ghanaian general election. Sammy Gyamfi has been an active member of the Communications Team of the NDC over the last 10 years and has played various roles for the NDC in both the Ashanti and Brong-Ahafo Regions. Until recently, he was the Communications Director of Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic Mining Group. He was also the spokesperson and PRO for the Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, between 2012 and 2016. He was President for TEIN-NDC KNUST from 2011 to 2012 and is the immediate past SRC President of the Ghana School of Law. Sammy Gyamfi is currently the Convenor of the Coalition for Social Justice (CSJ). Mr Gyamfi, who has been tipped by many for the position rose to prominence in the NDC after the party suffered the most humiliating electoral defeat in its history in the 2016 general elections. Sarah Adwoa Sarfo is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician born 28 December 1981. She is the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (2013) for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. Lawyer Adwoa Safo home schooled for her basic and Secondary school certificate and later went to University of Ghana .She holds an LLM from George Washington University. Adwoa is a lawyer by profession and she is the current Deputy majority leader of Parliament of Ghana. She is the newly appointed Minister of State in charge of Government Procurement; under His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo of the Republic of Ghana. Adwoa was a nominee for the Nobles Forum Award in 2012. Dominic Kwesi Eduah is the Former Deputy National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). He was appointed as Executive Director of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Foundation (GNPC Foundation), his appointment was confirmed by the governing Board of the company at a meeting on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Mintah Akandoh was born on June 19, 1980 in Sefwi Antobia. He holds a BSc (Statistics and Mathematics); UCC, 2007. Until becoming an MP, he was a Public Servant, working as the Assistant Director in-charge of National Voluntary Programme, National Service Scheme, Head Office. Hon. Mintah Akandoh is married with four children. He’s a Christian and an Anglican by denomination. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh was the MP for Juaboso and Deputy Minister for Lands and Resources in 2016 Francisca Oteng-Mensah is a member of parliament of the New Patriotic Party for the Kwabre East Constituency and is the youngest parliamentarian of the fourth republic of Ghana. She was born 14 February 1993.Francisca is a daughter of Dr Oteng Gyasi a doctor and a businessman who owns the Angel Group of Companies. Francisca is currently a second year Law student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Benjamin Ashitey Amarh was born on 14th June 1985 is a Ghanaian politician, businessman and entrepreneur. He was a parliamentary aspirant in the 2015 primaries of the New Patriotic Party in the Tema East Constituency. Benjamin Ashitey Amarh missed out on the appointment of TMA Chief Executive even though he was the people's favorite. Elikem Kotoko is a former General Secretary of the Ghana Union of Polytechnic Students (GUPS). The National Democratic Congress (NDC) disqualified him as National Youth Organizer aspirant in the party's national executive elections which he is appealing to.

Politics is one of the major topics been discussed in Ghana, it is a field that has hugely affect the country’s economy. For the past years, many promising politicians have announced their selves and here is the top 10 promising young Ghanaian politicians as complied by Kwao Lezzes-Tyt of www.kwaolezzes.com :