Counterfeit Electricals Are Death Warrants

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Services Merchandise Limited, Mr Vijay P. Gokalads, has tagged counterfeit electrical products as death warrants and advised Ghanaians to avoid them to protect their lives and properties.

He urged the public to deal with accredited companies and not take the authenticity of electrical products for granted. “Actively seek information and education about any electrical product you intend purchasing, as it helps in avoiding counterfeit products.”

He made this advice during a programme on a campaign to clamp down on counterfeit electrical products, which was held under the auspices of Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Accra.

It was to establish modalities for raising the tempo of the anti-counterfeit electrical products campaign across the country.

CDA Consult has embarked on a nationwide anti-counterfeit electrical product campaign on the general theme: “Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical Products and Electronic Appliance.”

The first phase of the campaign is to cover the ten regional capitals and 150 district capitals over a period of three years.

Mr Gokaldas said SML, which is a pro-active dealer providing quality electrical equipment clubbed with top-notch service to both industrial and commercial projects, considers the campaign as timely, explaining that the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products was a threat to the Ghanaian economy.

The SML CEO noted that everyone involved in the electrical sector – from consumer to manufacturer – has a role to play in protecting and preventing fake electrical products from entering the legitimate supply chains.

Mr Gokaldas pledged to support and collaborate with the CDA Consult campaign, which is providing a proactive platform for manufacturers, distributors, importers, installers, contractors, law enforcement, and governmental bodies to join forces to fight against the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products.

He called on electrical contractors, electricians, retailers, distributors and dealers in all types of electrical products to comply with safety requirements and join stakeholders to deal with product counterfeiting, which is a serious issue.

The CEO of SML, which is the main distributor of Havells, Saachi Electric and Crompton Greaves, and was established in 1989 in Ghana, also cautioned the public, especially procurement officers, to be vigilant, as counterfeiters intentionally mislead the public and everyone along the supply chain.

Mr Gokaldas noted: “Counterfeiters do not go to the expense of having products tested and verified by an approved third-party testing laboratory designated at a nationally recognised testing laboratory.”

Mr Francis Ameyibor, CDA Consult Executive Director, commended SML and Mr Gokaldas for stepping out to join the anti-counterfeit electrical products and electronic appliances campaign, which is a strong attestation of the company's abhorrence to fake electrical products.

He urged other companies and stakeholders to step out and join the campaign to counter the efforts of fake electrical counterfeit products dealers, stressing that sitting on the side-lines was not an option in the fight against counterfeit electrical products. “All of us, in one way, may be affected by counterfeit electrical products.”

Mr Ameyibor, therefore, called for greater stakeholder involvement in the national campaign embarked upon, and encouraged stakeholders who seek to join the crusade.

He stressed that the issues of counterfeiting of electrical products, which have the potential to affect our health and safety, should be of concern to everyone.

He noted: “We must team up as stakeholders to eliminate electrical counterfeiting at its source, and also prevent its proliferation into ever-expanding markets, in the country.”

The CDA Consult Executive Director also explained that under the initiative, stakeholders would be assisted to identify counterfeit electrical products on the market, expose them to the dangers associated with patronage of counterfeit electrical products, and create a platform for security operatives to enforce laws against the sale of counterfeit products in the country.