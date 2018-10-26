Women Interest Groups Push For Passage Of Affirmative Action Bill

President Nana Akufo-Addo, during recent State of the Nation Address, gave the assurance that his government will make a history by ensuring the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill, that had been long in waiting, into law by the end of the year.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and other gender activists have called on the President to 'walk the talk' by ensuring that, indeed, the Bill becomes law.

Since it has been two decades since the Bill was introduced, and had gone the various stages of consultations and amendments and through governments, they said they would no longer take 'sorry' for its delayed passage.

Among some strategies suggested by the members to make sure that the President honours his promise, was staging mass demonstrations across the country, under the notion that “if persuasion fails, force must be applied.”

Unequivocally, the Bill seeks to promote gender equality and equity in the country's political, social economic and governance landscape, but, shockingly, its passage has remained promises of governments since 1998.

Notwithstanding this, they will continue to vigorously knock on the door of the President, who is an acclaimed human rights lawyer and a profound gender activist.

FIDA and its allied gender groups and political parties' Women's Wings, with support from Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, made the statement at a media conference yesterday in Accra.

Susan Aryeetey, Acting Executive Director of FIDA, providing an overview of the Bill, indicated that gender issues were not only about women rights, but the welfare of all marginalised groups, including Persons Living With Disability, and the aged.

The Bill seeks to cater for the need of both sexes, by ensuring equality and equity and fairness in the distribution of the national cake, despite women being seen as the forerunners and championing its passage.

This was because women, who make up the majority of the population, are rather relegated to the background when it comes to decision-making, and least represented in all sectors of the economy.

According to her: “We are calling on the President, who is a human rights lawyer and gender champion, to walk the talk by ensuring that women are equitably represented at all levels of governance and public space.”

Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, Ark Foundation Executive Director, on her part, debunked the assumption that women in leadership impacts are not felt to be wrong, explaining that they were fewer and dominated by the majority, men.

She, then, wants the nation to take a firm decision on the plight of women, as to whether they are for or against them.

Currently, there are only 37 women in a Parliament which has a representation of 275 members.