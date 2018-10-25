Big Relief For Muslim Women As Tijaniya Supreme Leader Advocates Female Education

It was a spirit-filled event, as thousands of Tijaniya Muslims across the country and beyond thronged Prang, a Brong Ahafo regional suburb, now christened ‘local Mecca’ to engage in staccato of spiritual activities to mark the 43rd annual national mauleed of Ahmed Tijani, the founder of the Tijaniya Muslim sect.

The maiden edition of the Mauleed of Tijaniya sect in Ghana was to celebrate the victory of Abdulai Ahmad Maikano Jallo for all Tijaniyya Muslims in Ghana and to register the legitimacy of their Sufi practice in Tamale in 1969.

More intriguing at this year’s Mauleed was when the supreme leader and president of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana, Sheikh Khalifa Ahmed Abul Faidi Maikano Jallo, deflected the long-held notion that Islam relegates women to the background and made female child education and empowerment take centre-stage in all his interviews with the media.

According Khalifa Ahmed Abul Faidi Maikano Jallo, contrary to the speculations and perception that women are always at the rare as far as Islam is concerned, Islam is the only region that has a whole Sura (chapter) on women- Sura 4(Nisai) to wit (Women).

He also disclosed that the Tijaniyya Muslim Council which he heads had acquired vast land at Prang to establish a vocational institution where woman could acquire more knowledge, pursuant to what Prophet Mohammed told Muslims not to cease acquiring knowledge.

The supreme leader also stressed on the need for Muslim ladies to venture into ICT world, noting that subject like engineering and medicine must not be the preserved of men only.

The Mauleed was attended by many dignitaries, including representatives from the office of the vice president, who was out of the country, Members of Parliament (MP) and many other diplomats.

Also at the event, more than 10 people converted to become Muslims and over 30 took the Tyjania litany in the hands of the supreme leader.