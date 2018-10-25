The regrets are like yesterday: They announce only the future. (Les regrets sont comme hier: - Ils n'annoncent que le futur)By: Charles de Leusse
List Of 31 Banks In Good Standing In Ghana
The central bank has today released a list of banks in good standing in the country.
The Bank of Ghana mandated to supervise and regulate the operations of all financial institutions in the country.
According to the bank, they hope the list of the bank standing in their good books would help restore customers’ confidence in the banking sector.
Remember some few months ago, the Central Bank dissolved five “insolvent” indigenous banks to form the Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited.
These were the Royal Bank, Sovereign Bank, The Construction Bank, uniBank and Beige Bank.
As of August 2018, here are the banks that the Central Bank has duly licensed to operate in the country:
1. Access Bank (Ghana) Limited
2. ADB Bank Limited
3. Bank of Africa, Ghana Ltd
4. Bank of Baroda (Ghana) Limited
5. Banque Sahélo-Saharienne pour I’Investissement et le Commerce BSIC (Ghana) Limited
6. Barclays Bank of Ghana Ltd.
7. CAL Bank Limited
8. Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited
9. Ecobank Ghana Limited
12. Fidelity Bank Limited
13. First Atlantic Bank Ltd
14. First National Bank (Ghana) Ltd
15. GCB Bank Limited
16. GN Bank Limited
17. Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited
18. Republic Bank (Ghana) Ltd
19. National Investment Bank Ltd
20. Prudential Bank Limited
21. Societe General (Ghana) Limited
22. Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd
23. Standard Chartered Bank (Ghana) Limited
24. United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd.
25. Universal Merchant Bank Ltd
26. Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited
27. Premium Bank Ltd
28. OmniBank Ghana Limited
29. Heritage Bank Limited
30. GHL Bank Limited
31. ARB Apex Bank Ltd