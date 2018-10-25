List Of 31 Banks In Good Standing In Ghana

The central bank has today released a list of banks in good standing in the country.

The Bank of Ghana mandated to supervise and regulate the operations of all financial institutions in the country.

According to the bank, they hope the list of the bank standing in their good books would help restore customers’ confidence in the banking sector.

Remember some few months ago, the Central Bank dissolved five “insolvent” indigenous banks to form the Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited.

These were the Royal Bank, Sovereign Bank, The Construction Bank, uniBank and Beige Bank.

As of August 2018, here are the banks that the Central Bank has duly licensed to operate in the country:

1. Access Bank (Ghana) Limited

2. ADB Bank Limited

3. Bank of Africa, Ghana Ltd

4. Bank of Baroda (Ghana) Limited

5. Banque Sahélo-Saharienne pour I’Investissement et le Commerce BSIC (Ghana) Limited

6. Barclays Bank of Ghana Ltd.

7. CAL Bank Limited

8. Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited

9. Ecobank Ghana Limited

12. Fidelity Bank Limited

13. First Atlantic Bank Ltd

14. First National Bank (Ghana) Ltd

15. GCB Bank Limited

16. GN Bank Limited

17. Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited

18. Republic Bank (Ghana) Ltd

19. National Investment Bank Ltd

20. Prudential Bank Limited

21. Societe General (Ghana) Limited

22. Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd

23. Standard Chartered Bank (Ghana) Limited

24. United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd.

25. Universal Merchant Bank Ltd

26. Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited

27. Premium Bank Ltd

28. OmniBank Ghana Limited

29. Heritage Bank Limited

30. GHL Bank Limited

31. ARB Apex Bank Ltd