Have We Pledged Our Love And Loyalty?

As the theme for this year's celebration of the International Youth Day "SAFE SPACES FOR YOUTH", we as youths are charged with the responsibility in bringing the theme into active practice. In creating safe spaces for youth, It takes relentless efforts in achieving such. In the spirit of envisaging a productive goal like this, the foundational principles and conducts of youths should be radical against all odds that have the tendencies of killing such dream in our country and our continent. I honestly believe that, the Sierra Lone National Pledge is worth emulating by other countries in the Sub-Region.

It has all it takes in creating safe spaces for youth. In creating safe spaces for youth, we as young men and women should pledge our love and loyalty to our country and not to any individual or institution that seeks after the wealth of our country. From the words of the first line of the National Pledge, I read "I pledge my love and loyalty to my country Sierra Leone and vow to serve her faithfully at all times". We as young people need to ask ourselves these rhetorical questions, have I pledged my love and loyalty to this country? Have I been serving her faithfully at all times? Have I been defending her good name? Many people out there may answer to these questions as no.

The youths of this country forms up the largest factor of this country's population, and we as young people are yet to give honor to what we have pledged for, towards our country. If we really mean the words we have been reciting since the period of our pre-schooling up until now, then I think the safe spaces for youth will be absolutely created and generations after us will lend credence to our zealous contributions in making such happen. In creating safe spaces for youth, we need to stand firm and put up a well-armed army that will fight against the things that have been pulling us back since we gained independence from our colonial masters.

Our continent has been commonly associated with these ill practices and conducts that have placed us in a stagnated pit of developmental dispensation.

CORRUPTION

EMBEZZLEMENT

MISMANAGEMENT

THIEVERY

TRIBALISM

REGIONALISM

These are the endemic diseases that have been killing us as a nation. The blueprints of these acts by some set of people in this part of the globe can be traced back, from being a youth at first. If we as young people have already pledged and vowed to protect our country and honor its good name at all times, then the bond should not be broken after leaving our youthful age as time proceeds.

Presuming our country stands out to be our wives, will we stand aside and look whiles she is been raped or robbed by someone, without taking drastic actions or reporting to authorities concern? Will we support someone that has the intention of killing her, without fighting for her or protect her? Will we share the love we have for her to someone who's not worth sharing with? Will we stand or sit and watch her reputation been destroyed without upholding the vow we made to protect and honor her good name?

These are the questions we as young people should be asking ourselves in order to create the safe spaces we are envisaging for. I believe if we as youths, don't take responsibility and ownership for our problems and challenges, we run the risk of allowing other nations, organizations and institutions to do so on their terms.

My question to fellow young people is, are we creating a future in which generations after us can be confident?