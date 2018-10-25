The Irony Of "The Police Is Our Friend"

I have resisted several temptations to lace together words to falsify the epigraph "The Police is your friend" on most police stations. Before I nose- dive into the "nonchalance" and "reluctance" of the police, I would like to succinctly recount a current happening in Goaso, the district capital of Asunafo North.

A few days ago, there arose a misunderstanding between a man and a young boy. Angrily, the child went home and took a cutlass with the intention to slay the man involved. Being a citizen and not a spectator, the man called on the police to intervene. Not because he couldn't handle the case himself, he wanted the law to take its due course.

Even though the police went to the scene, they did not take any action but left. Funnily, they said the child was a minor and nothing could be done. Really? Is it only the aged that can kill? Like a bush fire set in the harmattan, the boy continued threatening the man with the cutlass. Though the boy is a minor as the police stated, at least they should have threatened or counselled the boy for peace to prevail. If that failed, they could have made him signed a bond or put fear in him as a deterrence.

On several occasions, I have seen and heard the police being "nonchalant" and "reluctant". Sometimes, they will even demand money from the reporter before they take action. At times too, they will just let people who are to be punished severely to serve as a deterrent to others go free.

This makes people often take the law into their own hands because they feel the police shields criminals instead. Why lynching every day? This brings me to my concluding statement, couldn't the people of Denkyira Obuasi, after suspecting Late Major Maxwell Mahama report to a nearby police station?

Why did they lynch him?

So I ask again, are the police truly our friends?

By Musah Abdul Razak Churchill

0246783212

razakmedia.com