Dormaa Gets Poultry Processing Factory

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has assured the people of Dormaa and its environs an establishment of a poultry processing factory soon to be sited in Dormaa East.

This, according to the Minister would go a long way to facilitate the process of getting Ghanaian poultry farmers independent in chicken production, reduce the import of chicken products into the country and save the nation huge sums that could be channeled to the development of other sectors.

The Minister gave the assurance at a gathering of chiefs and people mainly farmers and other stakeholders at the Dormaa East Presbyterian Church on Monday, when he visited the Dormaa East District as part of his working tour to the Brong Ahafo Region.

In an interaction with the farmers, the minister also promised an Agriculture Mechanization Center (an equipped center to support the use of machines in farming) to supplement the effort of hard working farmers in the district. The center would come as a form of reward to the district due to the competent work of the District Chief Executive’s which has influence his people in contributing enormously toward the successful implementation of the President’s vision of planting for food and jobs and the planting for rural development and export among others.

Dr. Akoto commended the DCE for his ambition to develop the district and his special initiatives ongoing for the sustenance of the many social interventions by the President. He as well commended him and the people for being able to raise over two hundred thousand cashew seedlings (200,000) under the planting for rural development and export initiative and creating an interdependence working relationship among maize farmers, maize buyers (aggregators) and the Dormaa East Poultry Farmers Association(DEPFA) where the buyers and poultry farmers would support the maize farmers in growing the maize with all the needed supplies and intend, buy the harvest under the supervision of the District Assembly.

He again promised the district of a large warehouse to store food stuff during bumper in order to ensure food all year round.

The Agric Minister added that over eleven thousand metric tons of soya have been produce within six districts in the Northern Region and the poultry farmers can be assured of gaining locally produce soya to enrich their poultry feed at a very cheap rate than importing.

In a welcome address, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman reiterated the importance of a warehouse to the district. He explained, a single maize buyer (aggregator) is able to buy maize beyond three thousand metric tons (3000) within a season, and wish to sustain such business in the district. He therefore mentioned that in order to get the warehouse started early enough in his district, the assembly is offering a seed capital of a hundred thousand Ghana cedis (ghs100,000) from its forth coming budget for the start of its construction. He appealed to government for a standardize price for a bag of maize just like that of cocoa to encourage maize farmers produce more for the good of the poultry industry. He also called on government for a ready market for cassava producers since lots of cassava are going rot for lack of market or buyers.

The chairman of DEPFA and manager of ADF farms Mr. Daniel Acquah who was very grateful to government for the intention to build a processing factory for them, thanked President Akufo Addo and his government for the various interventions to empower the ordinary Ghanaian to be independent in making livelihood. He assured government of an amazing work which would contribute to turning the economy around once the promise is fulfilled. He also commended the DCE for his hard work and versatile contributions to develop the District.

The regional chief farmer, Nana Adjei Damoah on behalf of the farmers, thanked the minister and his entourage for making time to come and listen to their needs and for the assurance of things to come to the district.pin