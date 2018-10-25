Emirates Announces Attractive Offers To Dubai

Accra, Ghana, 25th October, 2018 – Emirates is offering Ghanaian travellers the opportunity to visit Dubai, available at a very special offer for Economy and Business Class roundtrip, a free third piece of luggage of up to 23 kg and bonus Skywards miles included in the offer.

Under the special offer, an Economy Class ticket from Accra to Dubai costs $759 and Business Class $4,599. The special offer is for a limited time only and tickets must be booked between 24th October and 7th November, 2018 while travel must take place between 24th October, 2018 and 31st March, 2019. The cost of the ticket includes airport taxes.

Emirates is also offering a 3rd piece of luggage of up to 23kg for Economy Class and up to 32kg for Business Class with a one-month tourist visa included. This is in addition to the current allowance of two pieces of up to 23kg in Economy Class and two pieces of up to 32kg in Business Class.

Dubai provides a great escape for visitors. Its year-round sunshine, world-class shopping and restaurants, stunning beaches and iconic buildings offers something for the whole family. Here are some top activities to consider in Dubai:

Big adventures at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dubai Parks and Resorts is the Middle East’s largest multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination, featuring MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, a Hollywood-inspired theme park; LEGOLAND® Dubai, the region's first LEGOLAND theme park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and Bollywood Parks™ Dubai. There are over 100 thrilling rides to experience at four world-class theme parks all in one location at Dubai Parks and Resorts. What’s even better, you can enjoy two days of action packed fun at all the parks for an exclusive entry pass when you fly to Dubai with us.

Dubai Frame

Dubai Frame, one of the newest additions to the city’s skyline, is two towers connected by a 100-square-metre bridge, which has a 25-square-metre glass panel in the middle and shows off impressive views of the city from its home in Zabeel Park. This iconic attraction is situated directly between old and new Dubai. The towering structure offers sweeping panoramic views of the city from 150m high. One of its most amazing features is the state-of-the-art clear glass bridge connecting parallel vertical towers to create the shape of a picture frame.

Dubai Miracle Garden

A world of floral wonder awaits at Dubai Miracle Garden with a 72,000sqm garden showcasing identifiable structures completely covered with flowers including a rendition of Emirates A380 aircraft. Here you can immerse yourself among more than 50 million blooming flowers throughout the different exhibits.

Dubai Aquaventure Waterpark in Atlantis

Experience the rides and slides of the Aquaventure Waterpark, and discover more than 15,000 marine animals up close at the Lost Chambers Aquarium at the Atlantis the Palm Hotel. Experience adrenaline-pumping waterslides and discover the underwater mazes and tunnels of this lost civilization while encountering sharks, eels, seahorses, and piranhas.

Go on a desert safari

You could be forgiven for thinking nothing but sand and the occasional cactus lie beyond the shadows of the city. But with Arabian Adventures tours, visitors can get up close with a wealth of wildlife, including Arabian oryx and gazelles. The Nature Trails trip is just one of many operated by the company.

Emirates Skywards, the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme, allows its customers to earn and spend Miles with Emirates and flydubai, as well as its wide selection of partners. The airline has also introduced an enriched offering called ‘My Family’ which allows family members to pool up to 100% of Skywards Miles earned on Emirates flights, and redeem rewards faster than before.

On all Emirates’ flights, customers can look forward to hours of entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, which offers over 3,000 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games, as well as family friendly products and services for children, including complimentary toys, kids’ meals and movies, priority boarding for families and the use of free strollers at Dubai International Airport

In addition to the on-board comforts and products, customers will experience the world famous hospitality from Emirates’ multinational cabin crew who come from 135 nationalities and speak over 60 languages, while enjoying chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary wines and beverages.

Emirates flies daily from Accra to Dubai. To book, or for more information, terms and conditions, please visit www.emirates.com/gh or visit the local Emirates office or your travel agent.

*The offer quoted above is inclusive of an 90 USD fee for our service for obtaining a 30-day Dubai visa to be paid directly at the time of application. Emirates does not guarantee that the applicant will be granted a Visa”.