NPA to Issue New Licensing Requirements for BDCs

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA, Hassan Tampuli has hinted of a new licensing requirements to be issued to the Bulk Oil Distributors (BDCs).

He said, per the new licensing requirements, category 1 BDCs license holders will be authorized to import crude oil as well as procure, store, distribute and sell petroleum products wholesale to Oil/LPG Marketing Companies as per the current scope of the BDC license.

Mr. Tampuli added that category 2 BDC license holders will not be permitted to import petroleum products into the country.

According to him, they will however, be authorized to procure petroleum products in-tank from the refineries or Category 1 BDC license holders for sale to the OMCs and LPGMCs.

Additionally, he noted that they will be permitted to market condensates and export petroleum products to neighboring countries under customs seal.

The CEO indicated that this is to ensure that financially distressed BDCs remain in business and honor various financial obligations to the state and banking industry.

He said this at the Petroleum Downstream Industry Meeting organized by the Authority for stakeholders to discuss issue within the sector, the solutions and progress.

Hassan Tampuli stressed that the Authority has put in several measures to commence the installation of electronic sealing and tracking devices on Bulk Road Vehicles (BRVs) without tracking devices. The BRV tracking systems will also be integrated with the ERDMS.

“These measures will provide an effective control and monitoring of petroleum product distribution activities within the Downstream Petroleum Industry,” he posited.

The CEO added that the Authority is currently collaborating with DVLA and Road Safety Limited (RSL) to train and certify drivers which will lead to issuance of additional license for hauling of petroleum products.

“This is part of efforts to improve the safety of transportation of petroleum products in the country,” he intimated.

According to Mr. Tampuli, the Authority will review the Price Deregulation Policy on the operations of Petroleum Service Providers.

He said areas to be reviewed include competition, cost of operation, service delivery, pricing methodology and their business models.

Mr. Tampuli noted that the review of the Oil Loss Control Manual has been completed and copies have been made available to all stakeholders for views and comments.

“It is expected that the manual will improve and ensure accurate reporting of receipt and delivery of petroleum products from the depots. As part of today’s programme, relevant portions of the manual will be discussed. I therefore urge you all to make valuable inputs towards the finalization and adoption of the manual for the industry,” he stated.

According to him, the Authority has issued directives to depot operators to ensure that the operations and measuring systems are compliant with the industry requirements.

“They are further required to automate their processes and we hope to integrate same with the Authority’s Enterprises Relations Database and Management Systems (ERDMS),” he intimated.

Mr. Tampuli added that the Authority also plans to commence the installation of Automatic Tank Gauging systems (ATGs) at all retail outlets in 2019. These ATGs will also be integrated with the ERDMS.

He emphasized that the Authority has also commenced the process of procuring the services of a Consultant to conduct integrity assessment of underground storage tanks and pipelines at petroleum product retail outlets.