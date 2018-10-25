CSIR- CRI Train Stakeholders In Urban Vegetable Production On Best Practices

Over 200 stakeholders involve in urban vegetable production in the Ashanti region have received training on best production practices from Research Scientists from the Crops Research Institute (CRI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) at Fumesua in the Ejisu Municipality.

The two day knowledge dissemination workshop brought together urban vegetable farmers, inputs dealers, financial institutions, food vendors, traditional authorities, Civil Society Organizations ( CSO) NGOs among others.

Organizers disclosed that, the training workshop is an aspect a project being carried out by the CSIR-CRI, aimed at developing a technology that can equip farmers and actors in the urban vegetable production with the best production practices directed towards sustainable urban vegetable production in Ghana.

The "Urban Vegetable Production and Its Contribution to Sustainability in Ghana" project which is being funded by FUTURE EARTH aims to address the rate of urban poverty and malnutrition.

Dr. Stephen Yeboah, lead facilitator and a research scientist from the Crops Research Institute noted that the project is an element of the SDG -LABS, a multi stakeholder initiative that seek to deliver on Sustainable Development Goals against poverty, hunger, sustainable cities and communities and climate actions (SDG1, 2, 11 and 13).

The research scientist said the project focuses on reliable urban vegetable production system for improved health and economic wellbeing of both urban and peri- urban dwellers.

Dr. Yeboah emphasized that the workshop intends to educate participants on the linkage between sustainable urban vegetable production for improved health and livelihood and safe water use for urban horticulture.

Team member of the project, Ing. Dr. Patricia Oteng- Darkoh, said participants were guided through Urban Vegetable Production Innovative Platform Formation and Stakeholders Analysis and Capacity Building on safe water and pesticides use in urban vegetable production modules respectively.

She said participants were educated on the importance of efficient water management in urban horticulture with reference to current water situation and future outcomes.

Ing. Oteng- Darkoh lectured trainees about the effects of polluted irrigation and unguided use of pesticides in urban vegetable cultivation and its related health implications on consumers.

The Deputy Director of CSIR- CRI, Dr. M. B. Morchich who welcomed stakeholders to the workshop on behalf of Dr. Stella Ama Ennin, CRI Director urged participants to take the workshop serious since the subject of sustainability should be of concern to all.

Dr. M. B. Morchich pointed out about 44 percent of Ghanaian population is currently found in urban centers which has resulted in increase demand on food especially vegetables, a venture constrained by several human and environmental factors.

He therefore stressed the need for all stakeholders to come together and join the fight against food insecurity due to climate change and the ever increasing rural urban migration.

Dr. Shirley Lamprey of the University for Development Studies, Nyanpkala Campus and Mr. Kingsley Agyemany of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Accra are other team members that facilitated the workshop.