Kumasi Technical Calls Off Planned Demo

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service and the Police, have averted a planned protest by students of the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI).

The planned demonstration by the final year students was to protest management’s decision to have students write their examination in dining halls instead of classrooms.

Mr. Osei Mensah, who addressed the students, asked the student leadership body to submit their grievances to his office.

“SRC , your leaders, consult the whole student body and then submit your petition in a written form to the Regional Minister latest by close of day on Monday.

“By 5:00pm you should submit your petition then we will look through your grievances then we the people here, together with some other members will look at them and do our best to resolve them,”he said.

Following a violent protest at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), there has been a similar indication from the University of Ghana and now KTI.

Students of both schools have however suspended their intended demonstrations.

UG suspends intended demonstration

The Students' Representative Council (SRC) of UG indefinitely suspended its intended demonstration, following an assurance by management to address their concerns.

On Wednesday, the SRC said it would by the end of this week hold a demonstration to compel management to address the challenges with the school's shuttle services and the operationalization of power plants on campus.

But shortly after the threat, management met with the SRC executives and discussed a number of measures and actions to ensure that the issues are resolved amicably.

Addressing the students after the meeting, Sylvester Amoako Quarshie, President of the SRC, said the demonstration has been suspended because the SRC and management have reached a consensus in the interest of students.

“We want to say as SRC that we will hold our guns, we will relax, we will cooperate with students and management to make sure that our SRC will be better. All indications of demonstrations are hereby suspended until further notice.”