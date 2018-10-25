modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Education

Dream4Her Foundation Marks UN Day With A Robotic Training 

Kenneth Gyamerah
Dream4Her Foundation Marks UN Day With A Robotic Training 

As a way of commemorating this year’s UN Day, Dream 4 Her Foundation organized a day bootcamp for Kwashiman Anglican JSS Form three girls to introduce them to Robotics Programming.

The girls were introduced to concept of robotics programming, building robots and programming it to function based on instructions imputed.

They were excited to see the enthusiasm, high intelligence level, smartness and the zeal to learn more displayed by this young teen girls as it was their time to get this training and exposure.

They believe engaging these young teens in the field of STEM will boost their learning curves, expand their skill sets in technology and help them make informed decisions as to programs they wish to study at the senior high school level and even at the tertiary level eventually.

As part of Dream 4 Her Foundation’s Mission to achieve a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development, education, skills and health inequalities; more women and girls needs to be encouraged to actively get involve in creating and inventing technologies.

Dream 4 Her Foundation will continue the Robotics Programming for girls of Kwashiman Anglican JSS. In the long term, they want to train them to compete in Ghana’s National Robotics Clubs Competition.

1025201862258 ptkvn0y442 img 2001

1025201862258 uypcsgfsrm img 2138

1025201862300 j5fqi7t2g0 img 2140

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1"You cannot grow higher than you imagination"

By: Sunday Bamidele quot-img-1
body-container-line