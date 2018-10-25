Gender Ministry Engages FBOs, Traditional Authorities On Mainstreaming Social Protection

Faith Based Organisations and Traditional Authorities (FBOs) in the Brong Ahafo Region were on Tuesday, 23rd October 2018 engaged by the Social Protection Directorate of the Ministry Gender on how they can mainstream social protection into their activities, policies and plans.

Delivering her keynote address, the Director for Social Protection, Dr. Rita Owusu-Amankwah lauded FBOs and Traditional Authorities for being at the forefront providing support to citizens in their communities who for some reasons cannot take care of themselves.

She noted Social Protection has become a useful and strategic tool to addressing poverty, vulnerability and exclusion towards achieving sustainable development and bridging inequality and inequity gap, hence the need to engage key stakeholders across the country.

“Issues on poverty cannot be addressed only by the government of Ghana, and this requires a collaborative support from everyone especially you being our key stakeholders. It is for this reason that the Ministry is working hard to deepen the collaboration between it and key stakeholders such as FBOs and Traditional Leaders in order to ensure effective delivery of social protection to all citizens of Ghana” Dr. Rita Owusu-Amakwah stressed.

The Director for Social Protection who also took participants through the Ghana National Social Protection Policy observed that the policy aims to deliver a well-coordinated, inter-sectorial social protection system enabling people to live in dignity through income support, livelihood empowerment and improved access to systems of basic services.

She disclosed citizens requiring specific social or economic support can also call the Helpline of Hope for any form of assistance such as Human Trafficking, Domestic Violence, Rape, Child Labour, Child and Early Marriage, Mental and Psychological Issues, Special Financial Assistance, Employment among others. “We are very enthusiastic that the FBOs and traditional authorities would take advantage of Helpline of Hope system, and provide the needed support to their communities. The Helpline of Hope Call Centre offers two Toll Free Lines 0800 800 800 and 0800 900 900. It is my desire that with your support, the Helpline of Hope Call Centre will continue to be the VOICE OF THE VOICELESS”.

The nationwide engagement of FBOs and Traditional Authorities by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is in collaboration with the Christian Council of Ghana. The Ministry has so far had successful deliberations in Volta, Ashanti, Northern, Upper East and West Regions respectively on the same agenda.

Participants at the workshop expressed their appreciation to the Ministry for recognizing them as key stakeholders in the mainstreaming of social protection in Ghana and however pledged to continue to support efforts in ameliorating poverty among others.