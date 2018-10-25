New MD For Graphic, GNA, GBC Approved

President Akufo-Addo has given his blessing to the National Media Commission’s (NMC) choices for key positions in the Graphic Communication Group Limited, Ghana News Agency and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Per the constitution, the NMC is mandated to appoint in consultation with the President, the chairmen and other members of the governing bodies of public corporations managing the state-owned media.

A letter from the Presidency sighted by Citi News noted that “the President of the Republic has no objection” to the appointments.

Ato Benjamin Afful will serve as the Managing Director of the Graphic Communication Group.

Albert Kofi Owusu is to be the General Manager of the Ghana News Agency, and Augustus A. Yamson is expected to be the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.