Ketu South MCE Rubbishes Accusations

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, has described accusations of corruption against him as being borne out of sheer hatred.

“It is surprising that some people out of malice and out of sheer hatred and out of ignorance will just say that a Municipal Chief Executive has embezzled GHc98,000,” he said to Citi News.

These accusations came from some Polling Station Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) within the Municipality.

These executives said they wanted President Akufo-Addo to sack the MCE over the financial malfeasance.

“He [Agbenorwu] is not supporting us. If we are in trouble and you call him, he will not pick the phone because he has not managed the resources of the municipal assembly well. That is why we are asking for his resignation.”

They said Mr. Agbenorwu was a divisive presence in the NPP and thus demanded his resignation.

But the MCE said he was not surprised by this turn of events.

“This has been ongoing. Anytime there is a chief executive; people gang up against him; even his party, and try to get some support to get him.”

Mr. Agbenorwu went beyond denying to explain the issues that may have fueled the allegations.

According to him, the alleged corruption did not happen under his regime and mostly had to do with school fees support for needy students.

“Some happened in 2014; some happened in 2016. I came in 2017 May. Most of the payments are for school fees support. Some of these receipts were not coming at the time the auditors came, and so they asked the assembly to get the receipts from some students for which we have done, and the issues are cleared.”