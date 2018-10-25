Aftermath Of Riots: KNUST Reopens In 2 Weeks Time

Government has asked the Interim Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), to resume academic activities in fourteen-days.

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) ordered the University to close down on Tuesday, following a violent protest by some students.

The Council also imposed a 12-hour curfew on the campus from 6: 00pm to 6: 00 am.

But a statement issued by government today [Thursday], October 25, directed that the University re-opens within fourteen days to “enable academic work to continue.”

The statement further indicated that the school’s Governing Council has been dissolved and replaced with a new 7-member interim Council.

The government said the interim council will be chaired by the Paramount Chief of Bompata Traditional Area, Nana Effa Apenteng for the 3-month period it has been given to serve.

The interim council is also expected to expedite work on the reopening of the university.

The government's statement in justifying the need for the governing council said council was “not in a position to review its own processes and decisions affecting the student body to guarantee peace.”

Background

The Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) led the demonstration following the arrest of 10 students and one alumnus of the school.

The Executive Council of the SRC said the demonstration was necessary to end the management's neglect of students in decision making.

The students were arrested for a holding vigil on campus without permission according to the school authorities.

One other student who was allegedly manhandled by the internal security was hospitalized.

The KNUST management however justified the arrests, after the students were released on Saturday.