Judge Laments Time Wasting At Major Mahama Trial

Justice Mariama Owusu, an appeal court judge with additional responsibilities as a high court judge, in the murder trial of the Major Maxwell Mahama, has expressed worry over the time wasted in the ongoing proceedings.

According to her, the whole of October has been wasted so parties in the case should endeavour to come to court for the trial to continue.

She said this after Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney told the court that unfortunately they could not bring the the state's next witness yesterday.

She explained that, they were to bring the next witness , the fourth prosecution witness yesterday but at the last minute the witness informed them that he has an emergency so he could not make it. “I'm praying that if the court will oblige us a date to bring our 4th witness”, she prayed the court.

Only two defence lawyers; George BERNARD Shaw and Patrick Anim-Aidoo were present in court yesterday.

The Judge therefore told the prosecutor to tell the defence lawyers that the whole of October has been wasted so they should endeavour to come to court at the next sitting.

The case was adjourned to 14/11/18 at 9am.

Meanwhile the Jurors were also absent at yesterday's proceedings.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at the Accra High Court for the death of the late Major Mahama, an Officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion at the Burma Camp, who was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi, when on May 29; some residents, who allegedly mistook him for an armed robber, lynched him.

The mob ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, the Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyarko aka Abortion, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.