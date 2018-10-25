The great enemy of progressive ideals in not the establishment but the limitless dullness of those who take them up.By: A.C. Acquah
KNUST Taxi Drivers Complain About Poor Sales Due To Closure
Taxi Drivers who operate within the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST campus, say the closure of the school is beginning to take a toll on their business.
The drivers, who mainly convey passengers to and from campus say their daily sales have sharply reduced since all students left the school on Tuesday with virtually no activity on campus.
On Wednesday, the usual bustling at the KNUST taxi rank had significantly waned with most drivers busying themselves with games such as draught and ludo due to lack of passengers at the terminal.
According to the drivers, they averagely transport about 500 passengers in and out of the campus, but the situation is entirely different now.
One of the drivers, Nana Asumadu, said they have begun recording low sales following the closure of the school.
Meanwhile, the few passengers who have businesses to conduct on campus prefer to walk from the school’s junction to the campus to avoid waiting for several minutes for the Taxi cabs to get the maximum number of passengers before departing.
The drivers have therefore called on the Government and other stakeholders to expedite processes in addressing the issues to allow for the early reopening of the school to save their business.