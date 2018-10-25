NDC Polls: We have been sidelined in organization processes - Youth Organisers

The ten Regional Youth Organisers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have accused the National Elections Committee of the party of sidelining them in the planning and organisation processes ahead of Saturday's youth elections.

The party goes to poll on Saturday, October 27, 2018 to elect a new Youth Organiser to steer affairs of the youth wing for the next four years.

The election is expected to take place in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The immediate past Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Brogya Gyamfi and George Opare Addo are contesting for the youth position.

In a statement jointly signed by all the ten regional youth organiser across the country and copied to the media indicated the National Elections Committee of the party has sidelined them in the organization processes.

"We wish to state as a matter of fact that, the Regional Youth wings have been completely sidelined in the planning and organization processes if any that has taken place so far", the statement emphasized.

The statement opined "We, the 10 Regional Youth Organizers of NDC write to express our displeasure and disappointment concerning the preparations made so far towards the national youth elections slated for Saturday 27 October 2018".

The statement further accused "We are scandalized to learn that Regional Secretaries have submitted a budget to your office for the youth elections without the knowledge, input or involvement of the critical stakeholders like us".

The aggrieved ten regional youth organisers have threatened not to participate in the upcoming elections.

"We seek from your office explanations concerning these issues especially transport arrangements else we put you on notice that we shall not be part of the elections this weekend", the statement warned.

Below is the full statement

The Chairman

National Elections Committee of NDC

Headquarters

Adabraka- Accra

IMPENDING NATIONAL YOUTH ELECTIONS AND MATTERS ARRISING

We, the 10 Regional Youth Organizers of NDC write to express our displeasure and disappointment concerning the preparations made so far towards the national youth elections slated for Saturday 27 October 2018.

We wish to state as a matter of fact that, the Regional Youth wings have been completely sidelined in the planning and organization processes if any that has taken place so far.

We wish to state that, we the Regional Youth Organizers owe our respective youth delegates a duty of care, responsibility and obligation to explain details pertaining to the upcoming elections yet not a single information was ever passed on to us by your secretariat.

We wish to state as a matter of fact that we have an obligation to be accountable and transparent with our youth delegates yet everything done by your office so far is carried out on the blind side of us.

We are scandalized to learn that Regional Secretaries have submitted a budget to your office for the youth elections without the knowledge, input or involvement of the critical stakeholders like us.

We wish to know what goes into this decision making that the youth could be sidelined on matters that affects them this way.

As we speak, we are supposed to report to the conference venue in less than 72 hours yet we do not know what travelling arrangements are in place for our delegates.

We do not know how our delegates will transport themselves from their constituencies to Centers where they can board whichever transport that has been planned for and this is very worrying.

We seek from your office explanations concerning these issues especially transport arrangements else we put you on notice that we shall not be part of the elections this weekend.

End.

Signed!

All Regional Youth Organizers

Cc:

Chairman of Council of Elders

General Secretary

National Youth Organizer

Source: Daniel Kaku