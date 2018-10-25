KNUST Students Are Damn Right--Group Insists

THE ECONOMIC Fighters League has expressed its unwavering solidarity with the aggrieved students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who are protesting against the conversion of the all-male halls into mixed-sex halls.

According to the Fighters League, “the mass action they are embarking upon today is in the right direction and all fighters in the Ashanti Region are highly encouraged to join the protests.”

The group in a statement signed by its Fighter-General, Hardi Yakubu, underscored that “for merely exercising their right to assembly and protest, students have been subjected to extreme high-handedness.”

On Monday, the KNUST Student's Representative Council (SRC) called for a peaceful demonstration to drum home their grievances, but what was supposed to be a peaceful demonstration suddenly turned nasty.

The group stated that “we condemn in no uncertain terms the acts of brutality meted out to innocent students. Academic oppression must not be allowed to gain permanence in our educational institutions and we call on all stakeholders to address this issue forthwith.”

It said: “We take this opportunity to remind internal security officers in all universities to be mindful of the tendency of school administrators to use them in their attempt to quell legitimate student dissent.”