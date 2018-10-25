Tamale Gets NEDCo Officers Ward

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has handed refurbished male and female wards over to the 6BN at the Kamina Barracks in Tamale.

NEDCo has over the years been a major backbone and a strong financier of the barracks. Last year, NEDCo donated a water reservoir system to the barracks and also supported the barracks with some amount of money to complete a three-unit classroom block with an office for the Kamina Basic School.

According to the Managing Director (MD) of NEDCo, Frank Akligo, the renovated male and female wards at the barracks cost some GH¢ 40,000. He added that the gesture was by way of NEDCo giving back to society as its social responsibility.

The MD said even though the barracks was selected by the company for the gesture, it would go a long way to benefit the general public including civilian children in the catchment area of the barracks.

He urged them to use the facility and take good care of it so as to prolong its durability and serviceability.

He revealed that NEDCo is also financing the renovation of the children's ward at the barracks.

Lt. Col William Kwabiah, Commanding Officer of 6BN, thanked management of NEDCo for their continued support to the barracks.

According to him, the Kamina Barracks JSS increased their pass rate from 2014 with 89%; 2015, 99%; 2016, 100% and 2017, 100%; with the various support systems from NEDCo and the school management.

Lt. Col William Kwabiah mentioned that about 70% of the total population of the school is made up of the wards of civilians, debunking the allegation that the school is only for the children of officers at the barracks.

He assured NEDCo of the readiness and willingness of officers to help the company in its fight to combat power theft in Tamale and its environs.