BCA Sets November For Economic Analysis

The maiden Annual Economic Review Forum of the Business Council for Africa (BCA) Ghana, a global business association, will take place at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra on Monday, 12 November, this year.

The event, which is being organized in partnership with The Business Executive Magazine, is themed, “Deepening Government's Collaboration with the Private Sector: the Role of Policy.”

Chairman of BCA, Kwadwo Ohemeng Asumaning, said the forum will bring the government and the private sector to enhance the economy, especially under the present dispensation where information is of the essence.

“The idea behind this forum is to create a platform where relevant experts in the public and private sectors and the academia would perform flawlessly and objectively review the economy with the sincere and singular object of bringing clear discernment of the direction and state of the economy to the private sector.”

“Better understanding of tax issues is of interest to the private sector; we are concerned about government meeting its revenue targets, and in knowing the role the private sector can effectively play towards achieving this.

“The current financial sector vulnerabilities and ongoing efforts of the government on this matter also interest investors and the private sector. We are interested, as well in the recent exchange rate pressures, and that is why we are looking forward to the participation of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in this forum so that they can use the platform to enhance communication on the situation. These underscore the necessity and importance of this forum,” Asumaning said.

Some of the objectives of the forum, according to the organizers, would be to ensure that challenges to achieving a good year for the private sector is minimised through valuable and targeted enlightenment by the government.

The event would offer the government a direct feedback on the impact of its policies on its core target.

BCA, which is made up of over 350 companies and entrepreneurs which have interests in West and Southern Africa, is closely linked with the EU through its membership of the Business Council for Africa UK, which is part of the European Business Council for Africa and the Mediterranean (EBCAM).