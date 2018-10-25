Concerned Fellows Of Katanga Hall Call For The Heads Of KNUST Management

A group called the Concerned Fellows of the Katanga Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is calling for the sacking of management of the Tertiary institution following the chaos that hit the school.

The University has been in the news for the bad reasons following last Friday's burst up between students and Internal Security of the School. An incident which led to student demonstrating against the management of the school for sitting idle and not addressing their concerns.

The demonstration which turned south on Monday led to the destruction of school properties with some student reported to have been injured. National Union Of Ghana Students (NUGS) reacting to what has happened at KNUST has called on the Vice Chancellor and Dean of Student of the school to be axed.

Their stance is shared the Concerned Fellows of the Katanga hall who have disclosed that they want the school’s management to be sacked or they should resign themselves. Leader of the group, Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel made this pronouncement whiles addressing the media yesterday.

“The few things that we are requiring or we are seeking from Mondays action of the student is that we want to see the authorities that saw to the demonstration happening being sacked or we have to see them resigning or something because you can’t oversee institution where you see student protesting due to your actions or due to the rules and regulations set by you”, he said.

According to him, there has been times where even as University student they were caned and made to kneel down in the rain as punishment from lectures. They believe they should not be treated like that as they should be treated as adults and be respected.

He continued “And also, we want to see that there is that restoration of student respect, student dignity and student power in the school because we are the largest stakeholder in the school”.

The concerned Fellows of Katanga further called on stakeholders to ensure their demands are met. They have vowed not to rest until the entire management of the University have been dissolved.

The School has now been closed down indefinitely as stakeholders deliberate on issues to restore the impasse between the student and the management.