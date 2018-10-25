Trump Doesn’t Care Yet His Comments Are Considered Threats To America

The White House deputy press- secretary. Sarah Huckabee and President Donald Trump

Why is President Donald Trump different from all the past American leaders? Taking an examination, you don’t need to waste a second in answering this question. Trump easily says things it may take decades for any American leader to say or never. Even though, he doesn't care most of his comments are considered a threat to America's national security.

For example, during an interview with the former Fox news journalist Bill O'Reilly, He asked Donald Trump why he associated himself with Vladimir Putin of Russia, someone he thinks is a killer? The whole world, including America, was shocked when Trump answered on national television that “How innocent the United States itself was? Adding it had made a lot of its own mistakes.

During Trump's political campaign, the media played a significant role to see the failure of Trump from becoming the next president of the United States of America. One of the accusations was Trump has no respect for women, yet Trump has a key figure who appears to be a woman in his administration.

Trump now works closely with Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Her post is the White House deputy press- secretary. Sarah is the youngest child of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who ran for President in 2008 and 2012, as well 2009, 2013, May 1997.

Since Trump became president, Sarah's often appears in the news to defend Trump. If Trump lies, Sarah may either say a slip of the tongue or that's not what the president means. And if Trump says anything negative, Sarah will polish up the statement to be positive.

Even though Sarah is doing the work assigned to her, many now view her as someone supporting Trump in his lies, negative actions and comments than cautioning the president to choose his words wisely.

Trump never stops to put himself in a center of controversy over statements which have generated tons of hate against him. A few days after the death of journalist Khashoggi, Trump has made another disturbing statement which reveals the clandestine crimes the US government commits and how good America is in covering up crimes.

According to Trump, the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is “the worst cover-up ever. He told journalists: They had a very bad original concept. It was carried out poorly and the cover-up was one of the worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups. “

So what does Trump means here? If they had done the killing and the cover up better nobody would have heard of it or wouldn’t have become international news?

With such a statement why should many disbelieve scientist Johan Van Dongen, Dr. Wolff Geisler and other independent scientists that the US government is responsible for Aids and the 2014 Ebola which hit West Africa and the current in Congo?

Trump, indeed, thinks the US government is an expert in covering up crimes, and therefore, have covered up very well the medical crimes involving Aids and Ebola in Africa?

If that's what he thinks, he must be reminded that it’s no more a secret to millions of Africans that the US government is responsible for both Aids and Ebola genocide in Africa.

Probably, that's the reason Trump sent his wife to visit Africa but not himself because he is scared to visit the continent. Note carefully, his wife didn't visit any of the Ebola-stricken countries in West Africa.

This is the kind of news true journalists and media houses such as BBC and the CNN have to write or report for readers to know the implications and the revealing aspects of Trump comments but they also help to cover up crimes, therefore, the truth is never spoken.

