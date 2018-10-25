Report Reveals Ghanaians Are Not Happy Generally

Ghana has ranked 108 on the World Happiness Report 2018.

The World Happiness Report is a survey of global happiness. The 2018 report ranks 156 countries by their happiness levels, and 117 countries by the happiness of their immigrants.

The rankings for this year's report are based on results from Gallup World Poll surveys from 2015 to 2017.

According to the report, Ghana ranks 108.

This puts the West African country behind Russia (59), Libya (70), Pakistan (75), Nigeria (91), Cameroon (99), Gabon (103), Palestinian Territories (104), Iran (106) and Ivory Coast (107).

The key variables, which are used in the rankings, are income, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, trust, and generosity.

The top ranking country in the report is Finland.

The biggest gainer is Togo, which moved up 17 places in the overall rankings from the last position it held in the 2015 rankings. The biggest loser is Venezuela.

The World Happiness ends with a focus on three health problems that have emerged to threaten happiness. These are obesity, the opioid crisis, depression.

It is edited by John F. Helliwell, Richard Layard and Jeffrey D. Sachs at the Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

You can read the whole World Happiness Report here .