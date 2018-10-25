Students Want KNUST VC, Dean And Security Out

A group calling itself the concerned students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is calling on some members of the school's top management to step aside over the recent protest by students.

The students want the Vice-Chancellor, Dean of Students and the head of campus security of the University to allow an interim body to take over the affairs of the institution.

Many have blamed the management of the school for the current happenings following last Monday's violent protest which led to the indefinite closure of the school.

Addressing journalists, leader of the group, Yiadom Boakye, said that failure of leadership of the university management is solely responsible for the unfortunate events.

“We call for the following management members (VC, dean of students and the head of security] to step aside.”

“Management has dealt with the students with impunity and total disregard for the rule of law and the democratic dictates. Why will management make unilateral decisions which have a direct consequence on students without consulting students and admitting their inputs”, he asked.

Resolution

In the heat of the student's unrest, the concerned students have resolved that:

1. Failure of leadership from the university management is solely responsible for the unfortunate events of last Monday, and calls for the following management members (VC, dean of students and the head of security] to be set aside.

2. That there should be the formation of interim management of the university

3. That there is a need for reforms in the policies of the university to reverse the status quo and restore the true independence of the students. The students must control their resources.

4. That the two halls turned into mixed halls should be returned to its previous status

The concerned students further cautioned management on how it handles student's affairs.

“University administration must act in a more accountable and transparent manner to earn the trust of students by allowing independent investigations of errant security officers and the recent incident involving the brutalization of students at the hands of the security in KNUST, Kumasi.”

Katanga alumni masterminded violent demonstration – KNUST management

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has categorically stated that alumni of the University Hall, popularly known as Katanga were behind Monday's violent demonstration and vandalism in the school.

Andrews Kwasi Boateng, Registrar of the KNUST mentioned that the old students of the hall instigated the students to demonstrate as a way of expressing their disapproval to management decision.