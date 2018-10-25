Vandalism On KNUST Campus Condemned

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has condemned the destruction of property by students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) during Monday’s protest.

The university administration block, hospital, printing press, the Office of Dean of Students were among the properties vandalized by the students.

Lecturers have also said over 40 of their cars were damaged when the peaceful protest turned violent.

The Students' Representative Council (SRC) organized the protest over claims the KNUST authorities were abusing their authority and also complained about instances of brutality by campus security personnel.

GAUA in a statement said it shared in the “anguish, pain, and frustration that this unfortunate incident caused to management, staff, innocent students, parents/guardians, and other stakeholders, and wishes to express our sympathy to staff who were directly affected by this unfortunate actions of the students.”

The Association urged the media to be measured in its reportage of the tensions.

“We find some comments made by individuals very unfortunate and unhelpful. It is our wish, therefore, that people who wish to comment on the impasse would be measured and circumspect so as not to inflame passions to worsen the situation.”

Students have been asked to leave the school's premises indefinitely, and there are no timelines on when the school will reopen.

Management of the University met with the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, following the shutdown of the school.

The Information Minister, the National Security Minister and Members of the Ashanti Regional Security Council were part of the meeting.

Find below the full statement

KNUST IMPASSE

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has taken note of the destruction of properties that was unleashed on Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, by students of the University on Monday, 22nd October 2018.

GAUA shares the anguish, pain, and frustration that this unfortunate incidence caused to management, staff, innocent students, parents/guardians, and other stakeholders, and wishes to express our sympathy to staff who were directly affected by this unfortunate actions of the students.

GAUA condemns in the strongest possible terms, regardless of the motivation, the actions of the students who invaded the main University Administration Block and other facilities including the Hospital, the Printing Press, the Office of Dean of Students, and destroyed properties of the University and individuals. GAUA takes note that the violence that was unleashed on the University was an attack on the fundamental values of the University, which stands for and helps to maintain and nurture open inquiry and inclusive society.

The Association acknowledges the critical role the media plays in disseminating information and educating the public on issues of national character but wishes to remind the media to apprise themselves of the real issues so as to educate the public well. We find some comments made by individuals very unfortunate and unhelpful. It is our wish, therefore, that people who wish to comment on the impasse would be measured and circumspect so as not to inflame passions to worsen the situation.

GAUA wishes to commend the state security agencies particularly the police and the military, whose timely intervention and professionalism brought the situation under control. We also commend the intervention of the Government, the Traditional Authorities, the Management of the University and other stakeholders to redress the impasse to ensure normalcy on the campus of the University.