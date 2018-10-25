Asantehene Otumfuo Meets KNUST VC, Others Today

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will later today, Thursday, meet with the Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah Universtiy of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Obiri-Danso and other stakeholders over last Monday’s violent student protest on campus that saw the destruction of properties and the subsequent closure of the school.

Otumfuo, who is also the Chancellor of the University is expected to gather details of what led to the students’ action and find a solution to the problem.

Bantamahene, Baafour Amankwatia VI, who was delegated by Otumfuo on Tuesday to lead members of the Kumasi Traditional Council to tour the school and assess at first had the extent of damage caused urged all parties involved to exercise restraint as they work to ensure that academic activities return to normalcy.

He however expressed regret over the use of violence by the students to get their grievances addressed describing the extent of damage as enormous.

Speaking to journalists, he also described the happenings at the University as a 'disgrace to all Ghanaians.'

While calling for calm, the Bantamahene, Baafour Amankwatia VI, said the Kumasi Traditional Council will engage government and the relevant stakeholders to ensure an amicable resolution is reached on the matter.

“We want everyone to be patient and exercise restraint as we find a solution to this matter. On Thursday, we'll hold a meeting with all stakeholders to find a solution to it”

The Bantamahene on behalf of the Asantehene also urged the public to desist from politicizing the current happenings in the University as it can further worsen the situation.

Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI

He explained that measures are going to be put in place to forestall similar incidents from recurring at the University.

“We are going to learn from the happenings to ensure such violent demonstrations does not occur again.” he added.

Dozens of students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have left the campus following a directive by the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) that the school be closed down over the violent protest by students on Monday.

Foreign students were however asked to stay behind on campus and subsequently moved into one hall.

Education and National security Ministers meet KNUST Management

Government has already commenced discussions with all relevant stakeholders to address the matter.

The Ministers of Information, Education and the National Security, met the management of the University, the students' leadership and members of the Ashanti Regional Security Council today, Tuesday, for a crunch meeting at the University.

KNUST VC still at post; management rubbishes resignation reports

Meanwhile, authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have denied reports that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Obiri Danso has resigned .

The University's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Yeboah, said such reports “should be disregarded.”

“It is a figment of somebody's imagination. I am sure you just saw him. We just returned. He has not resigned,” he told the media.

Background

The arrest of 10 students and one alumnus of the school compelled the Students' Representative Council (SRC) to mobilize for the Monday protest.

The students were arrested for a holding vigil on campus last Friday without permission, according to the school authorities.

One other student who was allegedly manhandled by the internal security was hospitalized at the KNUST hospital.

The Executive Council of the SRC said the demonstration was necessary to convey students' frustration over disrespect and oppression by the school.

The arrests came after the KNUST management served notice that it had suspended the organization of vigils (morales) in the school.

The management said this was because of “several negative issues encountered recently concerning morales in the hall.”

Some of the protesters called for the removal of the Vice-Chancellor.

The SRC said the actions of the campus security and the police officers were a “gross deviation” because the two agencies were instead to protect them.

The Council also promised students that it would ensure the security officers who allegedly beat up students are held accountable while urging students to remain calm.

Over twenty students were arrested following the incident.