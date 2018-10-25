The KNUST Demonstration And The Missing Link

I have monitored the KNUST unrest from the very first day authorities decided to convert the university hall( KANTAGA) Unity hall and others which were already single sex to a mixed hall for reasons which doesnt suffice on the face of common sense as well as logic. Few weeks ago,i listened to the university Public Relations Officer on citifm with his explanation as to why the authorities want to convert these halls. His explanation was that, the decision is geared towards increasing female enrollment in the university meanwhile,independence hall which was a female hall has also been converted as a mixed hall. One would have thought that,since the rational behind the" conversion" is to have alot of females in the university to balance the equation, independence hall shouldnt have been converted if their logic is something to by.

It appears that,those debating the issue have forgotten that, this demonstration erupted as a result of accumulated anger on the part of students due to extreme provocation by school authorities. If we fail to appreciate the fact that,when some one is provoked beyond extreme, "madness" is the last exhibition. When you pay attention to the claims raised by the SRC, you will get the litany of these provocations. Till date,school authorities have not been able to dispute even a single claim by the SRC on the callous and inhumane treatment meted out to some students on campus being it brutality from the securities and the failure to engage students concerning decisions of such nature. The SRC through their press statement recounted the number of times authorities treated students and their leaders who had earlier on opposed the decision to convert these halls with contempt they didnt even deserve. As it stands now, constitutionally elected hall executives of the university hall and unity hall have been stripped off their positions just because, they went to the high court to exercise their lawful right to seek justice. Is this move by schools authorities not synonyms to VIOLENCE.?

A while ago, i was shocked to see clear evidence of student brutality by ordinary campus security men in a three minutes video on myjoyonline. My question is, when SRC reported this alleged brutality to authorities, what sensible action did they take to calm nerves?. Because none of their sons and daughters were affected, they decided to pay a deaf ear to the complain. Again, who gave the security the said power to subject students to torture? Professor Obiri Danso and his cohorts should come out and answer. You cannot subject students to all manner of senseless intimidation,vilification and victimization and expect things to go the way you like.

These professors think that, they are the repository of all knowledge and for that matter, whatever decision they take is final. If the school authorities had engaged student leaders in a more civilized manner concerning their opposition to the decision to convert these halls, this issue wouldnt have reached this disastrous level. More over, if those who were petitioned to intervene in this matter had done so, we wouldnt have been confronted with what is currently in the public domain. Today we are all talking about wanton destruction of properties forgetting that, a student who was brutalized by these uncivilized security men on campus is battling with his health at the hospital as we speak.Is it the case that,we value properties than lives of these students being endangered as a result of severe torture day in and day out?

We have alot of single sex public senior high schools in this country and you wonder why there is this subtle attempt by KNUST authorities to banish anything "single sex" in respect of students accommodation. These halls were there even before Obiri Danso became a VC but today,he is telling us that, those VC's who didnt consider converting these halls during their time were just shallow minded individuals not to have come into terms with the benefits of converting these halls.

In any civilized country, the university council would have been dissolved by now.Obiri Danso would have had his mandate terminated as a Vice Chancellor. This monumental ineptitude and gross incompetence cant be accepted anywhere.

Dawda Eric(Equity)

Citizen Vigilance for Justice

24th October,2018

[email protected]