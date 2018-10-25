200 In Urban Vegetable Production Receive Training

Research Scientists from the Crops Research Institute (CRI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have organised a two day knowledge dissemination workshop for over 200 stakeholders involved in urban vegetable production value chain in the Ejisu Municipality in the Ashanti region.

Participants of the workshop included urban vegetable farmers, inputs dealers, financial institutions and food vendors. Others are traditional authorities, Civil Society Organizations (CSO) NGOs, among others.

The workshop, according to organisers, is an aspect of an ongoing project being carried out by the CSIR-CRI, and which is centered on the development of a technique that can equip farmers and actors in the urban vegetable production value chain with the best production practices geared towards sustainability in Ghana.

The project, titled “Urban Vegetable Production and Its Contribution to Sustainability in Ghana”, funded by FUTURE EARTH, aims at addressing the increasing rate of urban poverty and malnutrition due to increasing urbanization.

Dr. Stephen Yeboah, a facilitator and a research scientist from the CRI disclosed that the project is an element of the SDG -LABS, a multi stakeholder initiative that seek to deliver on Sustainable Development Goals against poverty, zero hunger, sustainable cities and communities and climate actions (SDG1, 2, 11 and 13) respectively.

He indicated that the project focuses on increasing reliance on urban vegetable production system to improve the health and livelihoods of both urban and peri- urban dwellers.

Dr. Yeboah further stated that the workshop intends to impact participants with knowledge in understanding safe water use for urban horticulture and the linkage between sustainable urban vegetable production for improved health and livelihood.

Ing. Dr. Patricia Oteng-Darkoh, project team member said participants were guided through two modules namely: Formation of Urban Vegetable Production Innovative Platform and Stakeholders Analysis and Capacity Building on safe water and pesticides use in urban vegetable production.

She pointed out that participants were made to appreciate the importance of efficient water management in urban horticulture with reference to current water situation and interventions that are been made.

Ing. Oteng- Darkoh also touched on residual effects of polluted irrigation and unguided use of pesticides in urban vegetable cultivation and its related implications on human health.

Dr. M. B. Morchich, the Deputy Director of CSIR- CRI, who welcomed stakeholders on behalf of the institute's director, Dr. Stella Ama Ennin, urged participants to take the workshop serious since the subject of sustainability should be of concern to all.

He noted that about 44 percent of Ghana's population is currently found in the urban centers which has resulted in an increased demand on food especially vegetables in an era where urban horticulture is constrained by many human and environmental factors.

Dr. Mochich, therefore, stressed the need for various stakeholders to play their respective roles in the fight against food insecurity in the face of climate change and the ever increasing rural- urban migration.

Other team members of the project are Dr. Shirley Lamprey of the University for Development Studies, Nyanpkala Campus and Mr. Kingsley Agyemany of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Accra.