Amazing Usefulness Of Tomato For The Skin & Face



Everyone knows the health benefits of a juicy, sweet tomato. Do you know it can also help you get gorgeous skin?

Why rely on expensive salon treatments or beauty products when you can get the same results at a fraction of the cost? How, you might ask? By checking what's inside your fridge.

The ordinary tomato is a treasure trove of beauty ingredients just waiting to be tapped.

#1 Shrink pores

Tomato juice works as an excellent astringent. Mix one spoonful of tomato juice with 4-5 drops of lemon juice and apply on your face. Rinse with lukewarm water to shrink open pores.

#2 Fight acne

Among other benefits of tomato for skin include its ability to fight acne. Apply a mashed tomato all over your face. Wash it off after an hour and apply a good moisturiser. With regular use you will notice a reduction in your acne.

#3 Remove blackheads

Rubbing tomato slices into blackhead affected areas can help cure your skin of this annoying problem.

#4 Cut out the oil

Oily skin? No more. Blend together the juice of a tomato and cucumber, and apply it on your face using a cotton ball. Done regularly, this will reduce facial oil secretion.

#5 Remove tan

Back from a sunny vacation and want to remove that tan? Cover your face with the pulp of a mashed tomato and wash off with cold water after 15 minutes. If you're in a rush, add 2 tablespoons of milk to the mashed tomato and wash off after 5 minutes with Olay Moisture Balance Foaming Face Wash with Vitamin E.

#6 Freshen skin

Dull, irritated or sunburnt skin can be repaired with a curd and tomato face mask. Apply this mixture to your face and let it sit for 20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Curd nourishes with protein while tomato cools the skin.

#7 Get fairer skin

A blend of tomato juice and honey can give you a fairer and more glowing complexion. Banish dull and drab skin with this magical blend.

Identify your skin type:

If you have combination skin, you can make a cleansing mask using tomato juice and avocado pulp. Your skin is hydrated with the avocado and the tomato does the job of an astringent.

Rejuvenate oily skin with the refreshing combination of tomato and cucumber. The natural astringent properties of both soak up the oil and also prevent the skin from dehydrating too much.

The moisturising property of olive oil combines with tomato for face with dry skin, leaving it soft and supple.

Who would've thought the simple tomato could be so rich in beauty properties. Stock up on some extra ones the next time you go to buy vegetables.

When it comes to skin care, tomatoes are one of my favourite and most effective remedies for a clear and clean skin. Not only are these humble robust red balls full of nutrients but also highly effective in healing and clarifying the skin.

Slightly acidic in nature, tomatoes contain high contents of potassium and vitamin C; this transforms the dullest of skins and restores glow to the skin. Tomatoes also have lycopene, which is an antioxidant that helps fight free radicals in the body. Apart from this, it helps treat skin problems related to ageing and sun damage therefore making it a great skin rejuvenator. Due to their astringent properties, tomatoes help reduce excess sebum on the skin’s surface preventing oil build up, which further reduces the chances of blackheads and whiteheads. Since they have pore-shrinking properties and help tighten the skin, chances of acne and pimples are also greatly reduced. This makes tomato a versatile and popular ingredient for problematic skin conditions.