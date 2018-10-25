Kwesi Botchwey Tipped To Be A Better Flagbearer

A socio-economic analyst, Mr. Frederick Appiah-Kusi, has said it will be inappropriate for Mr. John D. Mahama to present himself to contest the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the party's impending congress.

He explained that the NDC had allowed Mr. Mahama to go solo, both in 2012 and 2016.

Mr. Appiah-Kusi, who is also an advocate of New Patriotic Party (NPP) agenda and researcher, further explained that the NDC's own post-2016 election research had blamed the ex-president for their defeat.

“Choosing from the presidential candidates, the pedigree of Professor Kwesi Botchwey is unmatched, even in Ghana today, serving under both PNDC/NDC,” Mr. Appiah Kusi said in an interview with The Chronicle, adding that “His (Prof. Botchwey) economic leadership puts him above all the candidates.”

The analyst's bet is premised on the fact that Prof. Botchwey was the only Minister of Finance under PNDC/NDC who was never found culpable of any corruptible acts. “His incorruptible nature and strong adherence to discipline made him loose his position because of Tsatsu Tsikata,” Mr. Appiah-Kusi noted.

Mr. Appiah-Kusi said the former Professor of Practice in Development Economics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University only needs J.J.'s (Jerry John Rawlings) open support and stay at constituency levels for campaigns.

Dr. Botchwey, 76, contested Prof Mills, and from hindsight, would have the better president for the last eight years rule of the NDC, but the failure of JJ Railings to support him at their 2007 Koforidua infamous Congress, and that of Sunyani in 2010.

The advocate explained that his support for Prof. Botchwey, who served as Ghana's longest serving Finance Minister, from 1982 to 1995, in his Economic Recovery Programme and PAMMSCAD era, from 1983-1995, and the Development of Vision 2020, from 1995-2020, as the most comprehensive short to medium and long development plan after Nkrumah's seven-year development plan.

According to Mr. Appiah-Kusi, who is an anti-corruption campaigner, these programmes brought overwhelming and sweeping reforms that needed a bold leader and economist to implement, because its social impact of removing subsidies was the only problem, otherwise, it was worth it at the time, moving from negative economic growth to an average of 5%.

Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, Chairman of NDC's Election Review Committee, is the former chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC). His extensive experiences include a long career in academia, public service, and international development work, spanning over four decades.

He also held academic positions in a number of leading universities and institutions, notably the Harvard Institute for International Development (HIID), where he was Development Advisor; the Centre for International Development Harvard (CID), where he was a Senior Research Scholar, and the Fletcher School at Tufts University, where he was Professor of Practice in Development Economics.

Some personalities who have already communicated their intention to join the race include the former President, John Dramani Mahama, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, a former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwesi Botchwey, a former Deputy Finance Minister, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, and a legal practitioner, Elikplim Agbemava.

The others include a former Vice Chancellor of te University of Professional Studies, Prof. Joshua Alabi, a former Minister of Trade, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority, Sylvester Mensah, a former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, Nurudeen Iddrisu, Stephen Atubiga, Goosie Tanoh, and David Dotsey Kwami Kuwadah.