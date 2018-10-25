Brogya Genfi Leads NDC ‘Militia’ For 2020

The issues of political vigilantism is gradually gaining roots in the country, as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is also seriously preparing its 'gangs' to face that of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) boot-for-boot.

A National Youth Organiser-hopeful of the opposition NDC party, Brogya Genfi, is seen in front of 17 well-built men in a video that has gone viral on social media, encouraging and assuring them of the support of the party if they protect it.

According to Brogya Genfi, unlike the Delta Forces, The Hawks will have no issues with the police or the court.

“Today we have met. We have prepared ourselves. You are all aware of the battle ahead of us in 2020. The NPP had planned so many things. They are using their men to cause mayhem in this country. They enter courts and police stations.

“For us, we have no issue with the court; we have no issue with the police. But we are preparing that we will protect the youth of the NDC, so that we can win power in 2020. So, I am encouraging you, and also informing you, that the party will heavily rely on you for 2020.

“You have the support of the General Secretary of the party. So today, if the NCCE is listening, they should listen well. If the NPP is also listening, they should listen well, because we are battle-ready for 2020. We will not joke with it,” he stated.

There are a lot of individuals and civil society organisations which have condemned the influx of these political vigilante groups.

It would be recalled that The Chronicle, in its September 4, 2018 edition, raised concern that Ghana was sitting on a time bomb, with the setting up of these security wings of political parties.

In the said story, the Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the NDC, Anthony Nukpenu, denied that the Hawks were created to counter activities of the NPP vigilante groups.

He said the Hawks are not to indulge in acts of hooliganism, and also desist from partaking in activities outside those sanctioned by the party, under command and control.

The same report captured a comment from some security experts, who said it is an open secret that some personnel of the security agencies of the state were aligned to both the NPP and NDC vigilante groups.

The experts, therefore, fear that members of these party security wings could easily influence their cohorts in the security agencies to create instability in the country.